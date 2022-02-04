Colin Peebles: Angus decorator and accordion club founder dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colin Peebles, a former painter and decorator in Angus and Dundee, and a great supporter of accordion and fiddle music, has died aged 75.

He was a founding member of Forfar Accordion and Fiddle Club and encouraged his sons to take accordion lessons.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Colin worked on major public sector projects in Dundee, and decorated Forfar landmarks including the town hall, Jarvis Brothers department store and the Queen’s Hotel.

Beginnings

Colin was born in January, 1946, at Hillhead of Kinnettles to farm worker Andrew Peebles and his wife Ella Scott. He was the younger brother of Jim.

His father had originally come from the Freuchie area in Fife and arrived at Kinnettles after stays near Kettins and Coupar Angus.

The family later moved to Wyllie Street, Forfar, when Colin’s father began work at Canmore Works.

School days

Colin began his education at the West School before progressing to Forfar Academy.

He had an ambition to become a shepherd but his parents wanted him to take an apprenticeship, so he began to train as a painter and decorator with Edwards of Forfar.

After serving his time, he worked with Edwards for a number of years before serving with a number of other firms in Angus.

He met his future wife, nurse Sandra Steedman of Kirkcaldy while he was working on a contract at Stracathro Hospital, near Brechin.

Marriage

They marred at St James’ Church, Forfar, and had three of a family: Andrew, Gordon and Bruce.

Colin later joined Dundee Corporation, working on housing developments and public works.

Business

In the early 1980s Colin and fellow painter and decorator Ian McIntosh formed the firm, McIntosh and Peebles which worked all over Angus and Dundee on public sector and private contracts.

Colin and Ian later began to work separately and Colin fully retired when he was 65.

Throughout his life he loved his dogs and had a love of music and travelled widely to take his sons Andrew and Bruce to accordion lessons and to various accordion and fiddle clubs throughout the country.

Music

Both went on to play at a high level. Andrew went into the motor trade and Bruce, after a spell as a history teacher, became a detective sergeant with the police in Shetland where he is recognised on the music circuit.

Son Gordon worked as Colin’s apprentice, then joined the Scots Guards and later became a police sergeant, serving in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

He is current chairman of Dundee and Angus branch of The Scots Guards Association.

Founder

Although Colin never played the accordion, both he and Sandra helped found Forfar Accordion and Fiddle Club, where Colin served as chairman and Sandra had a period as secretary.

Colin was also a member of Forfar Bowling Club, whose clubhouse he had also decorated.

