REBECCA BAIRD: Why have it all when I can just have what I want?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Why have it all when I can just have what I want?

By Rebecca Baird
February 4 2022, 12.00pm
Turns out settling down isn't as scary as Rebecca Baird always imagined.
Turns out settling down isn't as scary as Rebecca Baird always imagined.

Well, here we are again. It’s a Tuesday night, I’m huddled in bed, listening to the dulcet tones of my flat’s hamster-powered electric heaters as they battle valiantly with a Scottish winter to keep approximately 2sq ft of the room warm, and I’m annoyed about society.

Nothing new there.

Except that for me, this is no ordinary Tuesday. This, my dear reader, is the last night I spend in this rented room before moving into my very own, marginally less creaky, nicer-smelling flat.

One that I will be privileged enough to call mine.

That’s right. Despite what every Vice article of the last five years would have you believe, this bona fide millennial has purchased some property. I’m just as shocked as you are; I truly never thought this day would come.

I also never really wanted it to.

Call it Peter Pan syndrome, call it being a ‘Chandler’, call it growing up with a looming sense of existential dread caused by the seemingly insurmountable climate crisis, but I’ve never been in a hurry to grow up.

I’ve spent most of my adulthood squirming through the milestones time’s flung my way, and avoiding anything that sounds like that dirtiest of words to the Romantic psyche – ‘commitment’.

Maybe it’s a symptom of humans at the apex of mass-consumerism, or maybe it’s just good old human nature, but as a child of the ‘90s, I was raised to believe I could, and should, Have It All.

Like a kid in a candy store – anxious and overwhelmed

Life was presented to me as a giant pick ‘n’ mix stall. And the key to happiness?

Get a bit of literally every thing in that wee stripey paper bag.

Get an education and a high-flying career of course, but make sure to have a heap of fun and cool nights out with friends.

Have a string of casual affairs, and also a lavish wedding before you’re 30.

Having It All hasn’t got any easier since Bridget Jones’ day. Photo: Universal/Studio Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Have kids. But only have kid-free holidays, obviously.

Be eco friendly; get a cool car. Travel, experience the world… but mind and have your own place.

Have it all! Because you can.

Now, I don’t know if you’ve been to a pick ‘n’ mix recently, but I have.

And do you know what I discovered?

Out of the 40-odd sweets in there, I only really like three. (Bon-bons, sherbet lemons and chocolate mice, if you wondered.)

But instead of filling up my bag with only those, I added chalky Jazzles and flabby cola bottles and those weird strawberry lace things that look like they’ve been left over from your auntie’s Ann Summers party in 2008.

You can have it all – but do you really want it? Photo: Shutterstock.

I’ll leave the sickly metaphor here, but suffice to say, in a world where flauntable freedom of choice is the highest-value social currency, and ‘never settle’ is the Tinderella mantra for success, it’s difficult to actually choose any one thing.

Because to choose a thing? That’s a commitment.

And to the Have It All generation, ‘commitment’ is the sound of lids slamming shut on everything you hadn’t tasted yet.

Settling down has become synonymous with giving up – on your youth, and on all your other potential futures.

Don’t throw the (post-war, enamel) bath water out with the baby

The last few years, I’ve seen my friends get engaged, move to the suburbs, have babies, emigrate, start businesses… you name the big scary adult thing, I guarantee it’s on my Instagram feed, giving me palpitations as I struggle to be jealous.

See, although I’m happy for them, I’ve held a not-so-secret smugness about my ‘freedom’ as an unattached woman; a writer; an artistic nomad with the world at her feet, darling.

I’ve kept everything about my life easily changeable, from my job and my flat to my romantic life and even my creative pursuits.

I can’t commit to writing a novel, I’d laugh, waving a wine bottle like Bridget bloody Jones. I can barely commit to a weekend mini-break!

It has an air of mussed, devilish glamour, that whole schtick.

She’s a breezy character, easy to like. People enjoy watching her glimmer.

She’s also full of sh*t.

It’s not that I harbour some deep-down desire for the traditional ‘newbuild and a newborn’ trajectory – far from it, that’s still my worst nightmare.

But it’s occurring to me as I relax into my late twenties, that maybe settling could be the key to the sweet life, instead of the portcullis I’ve imagined.

Maybe, instead of clinging to the ever-waning potential to Have It All, I can actually just start Having Some Things.

Things like my own place, where I can paint the walls and grow roses, and the heaters don’t groan.

Or a city I call ‘home’ without choking on the word.

A job I plan to stay in. A cat, even.

A bag filled to the brim with nothing but bon-bons.

REBECCA BAIRD: Chronic outrage is killing my empathy, and I’m scared that’s how the baddies win

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]