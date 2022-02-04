[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

2045. That’s the target for Scotland to reduce emissions of all greenhouse gases to net zero. So how do we get there?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There is lots being done, like work and investment to make buildings across the country warmer and more efficient.

But let’s look at just one important aspect. The future of offshore wind in Scotland.

The role of offshore wind in a net zero Scotland

Transitioning from oil and gas to renewable energy is key to achieving a net zero Scotland. Offshore wind provides cleaner, greener energy and can create green jobs for people in the process.

The recently announced ScotWind leases represent a huge step forward in offshore wind power generation in Scotland. For the first time, floating offshore wind farms will be developed to commercial scale in Scottish waters historically dominated by oil and gas. Combined, the 17 leases will deliver 25GW of clean, green electricity – enough to power tens of millions of British homes.

SSE already builds more offshore wind energy than any other company in the world. Discussing the historic ScotWind announcements, Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, said: “Scotland is setting a new bar in the delivery of the wind energy and renewables that will form the backbone of efforts to fight climate change, and our industry is responding with innovation and commitment.”

Championing renewables in Scotland and globally

As a world leader in offshore wind energy, it’s no surprise that SSE Renewables – which recently won the rights to one of the largest ScotWind leases with partners Marubeni Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners – has big plans ahead.

Alone, SSE Renewables’ proposed ScotWind build will be capable of delivering at least 2.6GW of new offshore wind, with first power expected before the end of the decade. The completed wind farm will generate enough offshore wind energy to power 4.3 million Scottish homes, offsetting around 5 million tonnes of harmful carbon emissions each year.

It will do this through ground-breaking floating offshore wind technology. Once pioneered here in Scotland, there’s no reason this technology couldn’t also be put to use in deeper shorelines elsewhere to transform the global wind sector.

Stephen said: “The positive impacts of what we pioneer locally here in Scotland will be felt globally as we turn today’s floating vision into tomorrow’s next generation reality.

“Working together to deliver this project, our SSE Renewables-Marubeni-CIP partnership will be at the forefront of the floating transformation. We’ll use our local experience of Scottish offshore delivery and global technology expertise to accelerate the deployment of floating wind energy to position Scotland as a world leader in floating offshore wind.”

The benefits of creating a net zero Scotland

SSE Renewables is determined to ensure that while helping to create a net zero nation, Scotland’s people and economy also feels the benefits of turning to offshore wind now and in the future.

Stephen ends: “As we’ve recently demonstrated, at SSE we’re willing to put our money where our mouth is, and our announced investment of £15m in a new turbine tower factory to be built at Nigg will deliver green manufacturing jobs and opportunities from a thriving offshore wind industry.

“We’re confident this ScotWind project will lead to billions of pounds’ worth of additional direct and indirect investment into the Scottish economy over its lifetime.

“SSE’s enviable 8GW-plus pipeline of Scottish offshore projects, including Seagreen, Berwick Bank and now this superb ScotWind project win, will all play a major role in delivering Scotland’s offshore wind ambitions for 2030 and beyond.

“And as a national renewable energy champion and a world leader in offshore wind we intend to continue delivering in future Scottish leasing rounds.”

Learn more about SSE Renewables’ ScotWind plans and how the company is working toward a net zero Scotland.