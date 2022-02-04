Brian Cox delivers trademark Succession putdown on TV to ‘compulsive liar’ Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Brian Cox delivers trademark Succession putdown on TV to ‘compulsive liar’ Boris Johnson

By Caroline Spencer
February 4 2022, 12.05pm Updated: February 4 2022, 4.28pm
Brian Cox grew up in Dundee after he was born in 1946
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox had strong words for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a short video posted to social media.

The Succession star deployed his character Logan Roy’s favourite phrase — a succinct “[blank] off” — directed at the embattled PM Johnson.

During the interview on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show, he said: “Listen Boris, I think you really need psychiatric help.

“You’re a compulsive liar and a country really does not need a compulsive liar running the show.

“So, if I was you I would [blank] off.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The veteran actor has gained a new legion of fans through his role in the popular HBO show Succession, as the intimidating patriarch of a media conglomerate.

His character Logan Roy is best know for his trademark “f*** off” putdown, regularly directed at family members, friends, and staff.

‘The country really does not need a compulsive liar’

Prime Minister Johnson has been facing a storm of criticism regarding Downing Street parties at No.10 during lock-down.

A wave of resignations has placed more pressure on Johnson to resign.

The Met Police have launched an inquiry into the events.

Brian Cox, 75, made the comments on a short video posted from Jeremy Vine’s Twitter.

Brian Cox plays Logan Roy on the HBO show Succession

Cox appeared on the show to talk about his recently published memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The book covers Cox’s upbringing in Dundee and career beginnings at the Dundee Rep theatre.

Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson ‘seriously misled’ parliament over lockdown parties

