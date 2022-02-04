Brian Cox delivers trademark Succession putdown on TV to ‘compulsive liar’ Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox had strong words for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a short video posted to social media.

The Succession star deployed his character Logan Roy’s favourite phrase — a succinct “[blank] off” — directed at the embattled PM Johnson.

"Listen, Boris. I think you really need psychiatric help, you're a compulsive liar… if I was you I would [blank] off" Logan Roy has this message for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/2erRmA50OD — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 4, 2022

During the interview on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show, he said: “Listen Boris, I think you really need psychiatric help.

“You’re a compulsive liar and a country really does not need a compulsive liar running the show.

“So, if I was you I would [blank] off.”

The veteran actor has gained a new legion of fans through his role in the popular HBO show Succession, as the intimidating patriarch of a media conglomerate.

His character Logan Roy is best know for his trademark “f*** off” putdown, regularly directed at family members, friends, and staff.

‘The country really does not need a compulsive liar’

Prime Minister Johnson has been facing a storm of criticism regarding Downing Street parties at No.10 during lock-down.

A wave of resignations has placed more pressure on Johnson to resign.

The Met Police have launched an inquiry into the events.

Brian Cox, 75, made the comments on a short video posted from Jeremy Vine’s Twitter.

Cox appeared on the show to talk about his recently published memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The book covers Cox’s upbringing in Dundee and career beginnings at the Dundee Rep theatre.