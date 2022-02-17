Obituary: Jim Archibald, former DC Thomson engineer and golfer dies aged 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Jim Archibald, former DC Thomson engineer and golfer dies aged 77

By Chris Ferguson
February 17 2022, 11.45am
Jim Archibald.
Jim Archibald, an engineer and past golf club captain, has died aged 77.

He had a long career as an engineer at three of publisher DC Thomson’s sites and was a long-standing member of both Camperdown and Alyth Golf Clubs.

Jim Archibald was born in May, 1944 at Fyfe Jamieson Maternity Hospital in Forfar to James and Nellie Archibald, who lived at Balmashanner Farm.

He was the youngest of five children after Margaret, Ethel, Nellie and Angus.

Jim Archibald, back left, during his RAF days.

After the family moved to Fowlis Easter, Jim attended Fowlis Primary School and then Liff Primary before completing his education at Muirhead school.

On leaving school, Jim began his working life at the paper mill in Invergowrie where he served his time as an engineer, fitter and turner while attending Kingsway Technical College on day release.

Move

After completing his apprenticeship, the paper mill closed and he moved to work for engineering firm DJ MacDonald.

He spent several years with the firm before joining the Royal Air Force as a engineer and was based at St Athan in Wales.

Jim returned briefly to DJ MacDonald before beginning his career with DC Thomson in Dundee in 1968.

Mr and Mrs Archibald.

For the next 38 years he worked from the firm’s sites at Lindsay Street, Meadowside and Bank Street.

The year 1968 was a significant one for James. Six weeks before he switched careers, he married Sandra Robertson at St Andrew’s Church in Dundee.

They had met at dances in Fowlis but were introduced properly at a joint birthday party for Kathleen and Brian Littlejohn.

Meeting

Sandra was friendly with Kathleen and Jim with Brian, who lived next door to him.

The couple got engaged in September, 1967 and were married on November 23, 1968 by Rev TRS Campbell.

They went on to have two children, Jillian born in March, 1971, and Grant in January, 1974, plus four grandchildren, Kyle, Niamh, Tanya and Katie.

Mr and Mrs Archibald on their golden wedding anniversary.

Jim was an avid golfer and a member of Camperdown Golf Club for more than 30 years, and Alyth Golf Club for upwards of 25 years.

He played in many club and interclub competitions on courses all over Scotland and was often successful, winning the Camperdown Open for his handicap section, winter league titles and even was lucky enough to have a hole in one at Alyth.

He was captain of Camperdown Golf Club in 1992.

Both Jim and Sandra were keen gardeners.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

