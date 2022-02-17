Obituary: Jim Archibald, former DC Thomson engineer and golfer dies aged 77

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Archibald, an engineer and past golf club captain, has died aged 77.

He had a long career as an engineer at three of publisher DC Thomson’s sites and was a long-standing member of both Camperdown and Alyth Golf Clubs.

Jim Archibald was born in May, 1944 at Fyfe Jamieson Maternity Hospital in Forfar to James and Nellie Archibald, who lived at Balmashanner Farm.

He was the youngest of five children after Margaret, Ethel, Nellie and Angus.

After the family moved to Fowlis Easter, Jim attended Fowlis Primary School and then Liff Primary before completing his education at Muirhead school.

On leaving school, Jim began his working life at the paper mill in Invergowrie where he served his time as an engineer, fitter and turner while attending Kingsway Technical College on day release.

Move

After completing his apprenticeship, the paper mill closed and he moved to work for engineering firm DJ MacDonald.

He spent several years with the firm before joining the Royal Air Force as a engineer and was based at St Athan in Wales.

Jim returned briefly to DJ MacDonald before beginning his career with DC Thomson in Dundee in 1968.

For the next 38 years he worked from the firm’s sites at Lindsay Street, Meadowside and Bank Street.

The year 1968 was a significant one for James. Six weeks before he switched careers, he married Sandra Robertson at St Andrew’s Church in Dundee.

They had met at dances in Fowlis but were introduced properly at a joint birthday party for Kathleen and Brian Littlejohn.

Meeting

Sandra was friendly with Kathleen and Jim with Brian, who lived next door to him.

The couple got engaged in September, 1967 and were married on November 23, 1968 by Rev TRS Campbell.

They went on to have two children, Jillian born in March, 1971, and Grant in January, 1974, plus four grandchildren, Kyle, Niamh, Tanya and Katie.

Jim was an avid golfer and a member of Camperdown Golf Club for more than 30 years, and Alyth Golf Club for upwards of 25 years.

He played in many club and interclub competitions on courses all over Scotland and was often successful, winning the Camperdown Open for his handicap section, winter league titles and even was lucky enough to have a hole in one at Alyth.

He was captain of Camperdown Golf Club in 1992.

Both Jim and Sandra were keen gardeners.

