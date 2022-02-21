Obituary: Dr Arnie Hornsby, respected GP in Arbroath for three decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Dr Arnie Hornsby, respected GP in Arbroath for three decades

By Chris Ferguson
February 21 2022, 11.45am
Dr Arnie Hornsby.
Dr Arnie Hornsby.

For more than 30 years, Dr Arnie Hornsby was at the very heart of the community in Arbroath.

As a GP, he got to know generations of Arbroathians and could recall their medical problems and everything about their family life as soon as he met them.

Dr Hornsby, who has died aged 73, will also be remembered fondly for doing his house calls in a distinctive yellow Citroen 2CV during the 1980s.

His late wife Sara Hornsby (nee Presly) was a primary teacher in the town and district and between the two of them they touched and influenced countless lives.

Public service

Outside work, Dr Hornsby had been active in Arbroath Round Table. He fundraised and provided a defibrillator for the town’s ambulance service at a time the technology was largely unheard of.

This prompted the ambulance crews to undertake training in resuscitation, something taken for granted now but relatively unheard of the in mid 1980s.

He also had a love of music, especially from his formative years, the 1960s.

He was born in Sunderland and educated at Bede Grammar School before studying medicine at Queen’s College, St Andrews.

Dr Arnie Hornsby pictured by the water holding a dog.
Relaxing: Dr Arnie Hornsby.

Known by all as Arnie, he graduated in 1971 and began his training between Stracathro and Ninewells Hospitals and the accident and emergency department at Arbroath Infirmary, with the ambition of going into general practice.

To further this ambition, he worked with the professor of general practice at the university to devise a formal method of training GPs, based on a rotation of specialities, a similar system is used to train GPs to this day.

Arnie met his future wife, Sara, who was studying to become a teacher, during his first term at university.

Marriage

The couple married in Friockheim Parish Church on January 5, 1974 and went on to have two children, Jamie and Sarah, and grandchildren Evie and Annabel. Arnie was absolutely devoted to his children and grandchildren.

He  began work as a GP in 1976 at the Arbroath Hayshead practice with Drs Athol and Letitia Forbes.

Together with his practice partner Dr Margaret Gray, the pair took over from the Drs Forbes before joining Abbey Health Centre.

Retiral

Dr Arnie Hornsby retired from full-time medical practice from Springfield East Medical Practice in 2007. However, he continued as a locum in the Arbroath and Friockheim area until retiring in 2012.

Arnie and Sara spent many happy years in their retirement, travelling and going for many long walks with their dog Buddy.

Throughout his life, Arnie never lost his affection for Sunderland FC and attended matches until recent years.

The yellow Citroen that Dr Arnie Hornsby was known for around Arbroath
Dr Hornsby’s son Jamie and his friend Jon-Paul beside the Citroen Dr Hornsby used on his rounds.

In his 30s, he volunteered tirelessly at Arbroath Round Table and helped fundraise for many local causes. He particularly championed public health causes in the town.

Arnie was a regular at the Round Table’s donkey derby and was particularly successful at raising funds at the roll-the-penny stall.

After eight years in the Round Table, Arnie moved up to the 41 Club. However, he kept in touch with fellow Round Table members throughout his life.

Tribute

Brian Findlay was in the Round Table with Arnie.

He said: “Arnie was always conscious of his position as a doctor. He particularly enjoyed keeping up with old friends over the years in Round Table and where he was comfortable just to be himself.

“To the members, Arnie was a proud Mackem. He was a man of principle, hardworking and reserved in his demeanour, except when he was driving around in his yellow Citroen 2CV. But mainly very good company and a friend who will be sadly missed.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

