Obituary: Dr Arnie Hornsby, respected GP in Arbroath for three decades

For more than 30 years, Dr Arnie Hornsby was at the very heart of the community in Arbroath.

As a GP, he got to know generations of Arbroathians and could recall their medical problems and everything about their family life as soon as he met them.

Dr Hornsby, who has died aged 73, will also be remembered fondly for doing his house calls in a distinctive yellow Citroen 2CV during the 1980s.

His late wife Sara Hornsby (nee Presly) was a primary teacher in the town and district and between the two of them they touched and influenced countless lives.

Public service

Outside work, Dr Hornsby had been active in Arbroath Round Table. He fundraised and provided a defibrillator for the town’s ambulance service at a time the technology was largely unheard of.

This prompted the ambulance crews to undertake training in resuscitation, something taken for granted now but relatively unheard of the in mid 1980s.

He also had a love of music, especially from his formative years, the 1960s.

He was born in Sunderland and educated at Bede Grammar School before studying medicine at Queen’s College, St Andrews.

Known by all as Arnie, he graduated in 1971 and began his training between Stracathro and Ninewells Hospitals and the accident and emergency department at Arbroath Infirmary, with the ambition of going into general practice.

To further this ambition, he worked with the professor of general practice at the university to devise a formal method of training GPs, based on a rotation of specialities, a similar system is used to train GPs to this day.

Arnie met his future wife, Sara, who was studying to become a teacher, during his first term at university.

Marriage

The couple married in Friockheim Parish Church on January 5, 1974 and went on to have two children, Jamie and Sarah, and grandchildren Evie and Annabel. Arnie was absolutely devoted to his children and grandchildren.

He began work as a GP in 1976 at the Arbroath Hayshead practice with Drs Athol and Letitia Forbes.

Together with his practice partner Dr Margaret Gray, the pair took over from the Drs Forbes before joining Abbey Health Centre.

Retiral

Dr Arnie Hornsby retired from full-time medical practice from Springfield East Medical Practice in 2007. However, he continued as a locum in the Arbroath and Friockheim area until retiring in 2012.

Arnie and Sara spent many happy years in their retirement, travelling and going for many long walks with their dog Buddy.

Throughout his life, Arnie never lost his affection for Sunderland FC and attended matches until recent years.

In his 30s, he volunteered tirelessly at Arbroath Round Table and helped fundraise for many local causes. He particularly championed public health causes in the town.

Arnie was a regular at the Round Table’s donkey derby and was particularly successful at raising funds at the roll-the-penny stall.

After eight years in the Round Table, Arnie moved up to the 41 Club. However, he kept in touch with fellow Round Table members throughout his life.

Tribute

Brian Findlay was in the Round Table with Arnie.

He said: “Arnie was always conscious of his position as a doctor. He particularly enjoyed keeping up with old friends over the years in Round Table and where he was comfortable just to be himself.

“To the members, Arnie was a proud Mackem. He was a man of principle, hardworking and reserved in his demeanour, except when he was driving around in his yellow Citroen 2CV. But mainly very good company and a friend who will be sadly missed.”

