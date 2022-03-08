Peter Griggs: Lochee police officer who raised money for wheelchairs dies aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Peter Griggs: Lochee police officer who raised money for wheelchairs dies aged 96

By Chris Ferguson
March 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 8 2022, 12.55pm
Peter Griggs.
Peter Griggs.

Former Dundee City Police officer Peter Griggs, who was honoured by the Queen for his charitable work, has died aged 96.

He joined the force in 1951 and went on to serve through the formation of Tayside Police before retiring in 1981.

Peter was born in Lincoln but arrived in wartime Dundee as a Royal Navy sailor, where he met and fell in love with Margaret Mitchell.

Peter and Margaret Griggs pictured at their wedding in Lincoln in 1945.

He will be remembered in Lochee in particular for the huge efforts he made along with fellow officer Alex Mackenzie to collect waste paper.

It is estimated they gathered 40 tonnes of paper, which was exchanged for cash to buy wheelchairs.

Tribute

Matt Hamilton, president of the Retired Police Officers’ Association, said: “In the 1970s, Peter and Alex embarked on a fantastic and selfless project to collect funds for people who needed wheelchairs.

“Storage of the paper was going to be a problem but that was solved by commandeering cell space at Lochee police station.

“I have learnt from Peter’s grandson, also now a retired police officer, that he was approached by an ex colleague in Perth who was eternally grateful when one of these chairs was supplied to his son.”

Arrival

Peter was just 20 when his ship docked in Dundee for maintenance in January 1945.

The sailors were invited to an art college ball where he met Margaret Mitchell, 19, a secretary at greeting card manufacturer Valentine of Dundee.

Margaret and Peter hit it off. They were engaged by May and married in Lincoln on September 8 1945, six days after VJ Day and the official end of the Second World War.

Police career

Peter was 26 when he joined Dundee City Police He served in Kirkton for a few years before joining CID as a detective constable in 1953.

Even from an early age, Peter was involved in charitable worked within the force. After promotion to sergeant and, a further period on the streets, he was moved to the community involvement department.

Mr and Mrs Griggs on their 75th wedding anniversary.

Mr Hamilton said: “Peter was embedded in the community and went round retirement homes for many years with other colleagues entertaining residents with mini concerts.

“Without doubt, he will have helped so many other along the way. In 1977 Peter was presented with his British Empire Medal by then Lord Provost Vaughan in the presence of the then Chief Constable John Little.

Charity work

“He retired from Tayside Police in 1981 but continued his charitable work well into retirement.”

In 2020, Peter and Margaret, who had daughters Dianne and Hilary, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier