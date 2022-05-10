Ian Malcolm: Teacher and Dundee Memories author dies aged 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Malcolm: Teacher and Dundee Memories author dies aged 96

By Chris Ferguson
May 10 2022, 3.30pm
Ian Malcolm.
Ian Malcolm.

Author and former teacher Ian Malcolm, who wrote the book Dundee Memories which was serialised in The Courier, has died aged 96.

He died at home in St Andrews just two days short of his 97th birthday.

Ian had a long and varied career, working in the jute industry, the Merchant Navy and NCR before training as a teacher.

For many years he was principal teacher of modern studies at Viewforth in Kirkcaldy.

Serialisation

His book Dundee Memories, serialised in 2005, described a Dundee in the 1920s, 1930s and during the war.

In the book he recalled the narrow streets of old Overgate and the life and commerce on Hawkhill.

His recollections of leeries lighting gas lamps, communal wash-houses and the arrival of the Ingin Jonnies from France rekindled memories for many Courier readers.

Ian was educated at Logie Central School in Dundee. He left aged 14 in 1939 and began work as an apprentice clerk at A&S Henry and Co. Ltd, in Victoria Road.

Radio training

He remained there until January 1943 when he enrolled at Dundee Wireless College.

In July of that year he joined the Merchant Navy and served as a radio officer/purser with Alfred Holt and Company, owners of the Blue Funnel Line and the Glen Line until he left the service in 1951.

Ian described his wartime experiences in his book, Life Aboard a Wartime Liberty Ship.

On leaving the sea, he worked in the production control department of NCR in Dundee for two years before joining the GPO coastal radio stations at Wick, and then Highbridge in Somerset.

Further education

After three years he resigned to train as a teacher at Edinburgh University and Moray House.

His first teaching appointment was at Logie in Dundee, but due to a housing problem, taught there during only the autumn term of 1961.

In January 1962, he transferred to Viewforth Secondary School in Kirkcaldy, was promoted to principal teacher of the modern studies department in 1965, and remained in that post until he retired in 1987.

A keen golfer, Ian was a member of Aberdour Golf Club for 20 years, and then of the New Golf Club when he moved to St Andrews in 1990.

He is survived by his son, two daughters and grandchildren.

You can read the family announcement here.

