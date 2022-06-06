Memorial service for Arbroath structural engineer David Leadingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial service for Angus engineer David Leadingham, 75, is to take place this weekend.

He had been a director of structural engineers Gemmell Hammond and Partners in Arbroath before a move to Rubislaw Engineering in Aberdeen.

In 50 years in construction engineering he also undertook offshore contracts in China.

Early days

He was born in Forfar, the first child of David and Elspeth Leadingham of Arbroath.

David was educated at Inverbrothock Primary School and Arbroath High School before studying engineering in Dundee.

He graduated BSc (hons) as part of the first graduate class of the new Institute of Technology (now Abertay University) in 1966.

Qualifications

In 1972, he completed his certificate of secondary education (hons) before reading for an MSc degree at Heriot-Watt University and completing his formal qualifications in structures.

David lectured in engineering design and construction at Abertay University between 1980 and 1999, and was the engineering director at Abertay Structures Technology Centre.

He gained membership of the Institution of Civil Engineers in 1979 and the Institution of Structural Engineers in 1980.

Expertise

David served as a Scotvec National Examiner (Steelwork BS 449) and became a director at Gemmell Hammond in 1991 and Rubislaw Engineering from 2006 until his retirement in 2013.

However, he continued to work independently until his death.

Family

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his brother Denis and his family, his sister Nancy, and sons, Douglas and Andrew and stepchildren Bradley and Bronwen.

He was Grandad to Alistair and Winter – Douglas and Dianna’s children and Pops to Fraser, Ross and Alexander – Sandra’s grandchildren.

His concept of family included friends, from school and university: Eric Cronshaw, Mike Japp, Muhamed Khalid, Graham Dowson and from work life Mark Guild, Ian Smith and many others.

Friendship

David’s wife, Sandra, said: “His friendly and couthy manner endeared him to all and although he was often late for appointments, he more than compensated with an almost believable excuse and an anecdote or two, his numerous clients considered him a mentor and friend.

“David’s passion was his work and he always strived to enable his clients to achieve their goals.

“He loved his time at the family cottage at Lunan Bay and enjoyed anything maritime.

Interests

“David always had time for folk, connected with them and shared stories, he dabbled in local history, bird watching and travel and taking photographs of any and all subject matters.”

His memorial service will be held at Friockheim Kinnell Church on Saturday, June 11 at 11am.