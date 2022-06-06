Memorial service for Arbroath structural engineer David Leadingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Memorial service for Arbroath structural engineer David Leadingham

By Chris Ferguson
June 6 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 6 2022, 1.52pm
David Leadingham.
David Leadingham.

A memorial service for Angus engineer David Leadingham, 75, is to take place this weekend.

He had been a director of structural engineers Gemmell Hammond and Partners in Arbroath before a move to Rubislaw Engineering in Aberdeen.

In 50 years in construction engineering he also undertook offshore contracts in China.

Early days

He was born in Forfar, the first child of David and Elspeth Leadingham of Arbroath.

David was educated at Inverbrothock Primary School and Arbroath High School before studying engineering in Dundee.

He graduated BSc (hons) as part of the first graduate class of the new Institute of Technology (now Abertay University) in 1966.

Qualifications

In 1972, he completed his certificate of secondary education (hons) before reading for an MSc degree at Heriot-Watt University and completing his formal qualifications in structures.

David lectured in engineering design and construction at Abertay University between 1980 and 1999, and was the engineering director at Abertay Structures Technology Centre.

He gained membership of the Institution of Civil Engineers in 1979 and the Institution of Structural Engineers in 1980.

Expertise

David served as a Scotvec National Examiner (Steelwork BS 449) and became a director at Gemmell Hammond in 1991 and Rubislaw Engineering from 2006 until his retirement in 2013.

However, he continued to work independently until his death.

Family

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his brother Denis and his family, his sister Nancy, and sons, Douglas and Andrew and stepchildren Bradley and Bronwen.

He was Grandad to Alistair and Winter – Douglas and Dianna’s children and Pops to Fraser, Ross and Alexander – Sandra’s grandchildren.

His concept of family included friends, from school and university: Eric Cronshaw, Mike Japp, Muhamed Khalid, Graham Dowson and from work life Mark Guild, Ian Smith and many others.

Friendship

David’s wife, Sandra, said: “His friendly and couthy manner endeared him to all and although he was often late for appointments, he more than compensated with an almost believable excuse and an anecdote or two, his numerous clients considered him a mentor and friend.

“David’s passion was his work and he always strived to enable his clients to achieve their goals.

“He loved his time at the family cottage at Lunan Bay and enjoyed anything maritime.

Interests

“David always had time for folk, connected with them and shared stories, he dabbled in local history, bird watching and travel and taking photographs of any and all subject matters.”

His memorial service will be held at Friockheim Kinnell Church on Saturday, June 11 at 11am.

