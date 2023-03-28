Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies

Willie was a colourful individual who occasionally attracted unwanted headlines when younger but on his day was a superb player

By Jack Davidson
Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Former Carnoustie professional, Willie Milne, was a richly talented Scottish golfer who excelled in the amateur ranks and enjoyed a successful career as a professional.

Physically impressive at six feet three inches  and weighing over 16 stone, he was sometimes described as a larger-than-life character,.

Willie, who has died aged 71, was a colourful individual who occasionally attracted unwanted headlines when younger but on his day was a superb player.

Gifted

Precociously gifted and essentially self taught with a lovely smooth swing, he had a formidable amateur pedigree, initially representing both Scotland and Great Britain and Ireland at youth level before doing so as a senior, notably in 1973 in the Walker Cup against the USA where he distinguished himself by winning his two singles matches.

Turning professional shortly afterwards, Willie enjoyed almost immediate success at the Lusaka Open in Zambia followed by successive home victories in the Northern Open and high finishes elsewhere.

In 1979 he was pipped to the French Open title by one stroke by fellow Scot Bernard Gallacher but had the satisfaction of leaving players of the calibre of Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Tony Jacklin and Gary Player in his wake.

In the 1980s, by then essentially a club professional, he twice represented Great Britain in the PGA Cup against their American counterparts.

Willie held a number of club posts, one of the highlights being director of golf for four years at the Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle, Dornoch, from its early days in 1995.

There he met a German guest, Silvia, with whom he went on to enjoy a lifelong relationship.

Enterprise

In Germany they set up Golfglobal Limited, a successful golf travel business based in Munich where Willie lived from 2002 onwards.

William Torbet Gray Milne was the only child of William and Agnes nee Retson Milne and brought up in Drummond Street in Muthill, near Crieff, where his father operated a newsagent’s business.

Tragedy struck in December 1960 when Willie’s father was fatally injured in a road accident.

After initially attending a local school, Willie moved to Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, where he showed ability at rugby and badminton.

According to one newspaper interview, he claimed to have started golfing as a youngster “because there was nothing else to do”.

Soon he demonstrated outstanding aptitude in his efforts to emulate hero Jack Nicklaus, supported in his endeavours by his devoted mother.

Club champion

After playing at Muthill, he joined Crieff Golf Club where he quickly made his mark, winning the club championship for four consecutive years from 1970 and setting a course record of 60, aged 20.

On leaving school Willie began surveying studies at college in Glasgow but soon golf became his main pursuit, facilitated by sponsorship from a benefactor which enabled him travel to Florida for warm-weather practice.

A long straight hitter, he also had a surprisingly effective touch round the greens, given his physique, and by the age of 19 was off scratch while by 21 was the youngest plus handicap player in Scotland at plus one.

After youth international representation and a third place in the British Youths’ Championship, he was selected for Scotland as a senior in the 1972 home internationals, helping them retain the trophy.

International

A year later he was the youngest member of the Scotland team in the European Amateur Team Championships in Penina, Portugal, where he recorded the equal best qualifying round before winning all his singles against Germany, Sweden and England, helping the team claim second place.

Later that year he was selected to play for Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup at Brookline, Massachusetts.

In one foursomes match, Willie and partner lost by one  hole to future Open champion Bill Rogers and partner before going on to win both his singles, against Mark Pfeil by four and three and Mike Killian, two and one.

He again played for Scotland that year in the home internationals, defeating future Ryder Cup player, Irishman Des Smyth, in their singles and foursomes ties.

Championships

Shortly afterwards he turned professional, enjoying almost immediate success in 1974 in Zambia, including a lucrative hole-in-one prize, followed by two consecutive Northern Open wins, the first in a new championship record, over Murcar, and the second in 1975, convincingly won at Nairn where he also secured second place in 1979.

That same year he was a meritorious runner up at the French Open at Lyon while in 1980 finished second to Sam Torrance in the Scottish Professional Championship.

After playing full time on the European tour, in 1980 he became principally a club professional, holding posts at Tayside Golf, Sand Martins, Berkshire, the Carnegie Club and the Carnoustie Hotel and Resort among others, and was appointed captain of the Scottish PGA in 1984.

Club commitments permitting, he continued playing competitively and represented Britain in 1982 and 1986 in the PGA Cup against the USA in Tennessee and Illinois, remaining undefeated in singles.

He also qualified for five Open Championships where he was delighted to have played practice rounds with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Carnoustie

And in 1999 Willie received unexpected acclaim when in the Open at Carnoustie, he played the third round as a marker for Martyn Thompson, recording an excellent 76 in very testing conditions, better than many top players.

Over the past 20 odd years Willie enjoyed travelling worldwide in connection with Golfglobal Ltd, organising bespoke golf experiences for an international clientele.

A straight talking individual who treated everyone the same irrespective of status, he was a cheerful, warm hearted and sociable fellow who lived a full life. He is survived by partner Silvia.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented