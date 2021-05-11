COURIER OPINION: It’s been a fairytale season for St Johnstone, a Cup Final seat would be a happy ending to treasure for fans

After their Betfred Cup triumph earlier this year, St Johnstone were already on course for a season to remember.

And following the weekend’s heroics, the Perth side are now set for a remarkable second Cup Final showdown of the season at Hampden.

For any Scottish club outwith the Old Firm, two finals in the same season would be the stuff of fairytales.

Saints sadness

And, in normal times, it would be the jumping off point for a thousand gloried stories to be passed down from generation to generation.

Sadly, these are not normal times.

Covid has already robbed the Saints faithful of the opportunity to soak in the atmosphere and witness first-hand their heroes lifting one piece of silverware.

Now it looks as if the pandemic is going to deny them – and fans of their opponents Hibs if the result goes the Edinburgh club’s way – that same opportunity.

As things stand, the Scottish Cup Final is still due to take place behind closed doors.

Some may see that as nothing more than tough luck.

Fans’ plea

But Covid restrictions are easing significantly and there’s a prospect of up to 12,500 fans being accommodated at Euro 2020 fixtures at the same venue just three weeks later.

At events elsewhere, crowds of up to 500 will be permitted, so it is understandable that fans’ groups are pushing for the decision to be reviewed.

As with everything Covid-related, safety must be paramount.

But this is the showpiece fixture of any Scottish football season and in this year an opportunity for supporters to see history made.

If there is any possibility that fans can be accommodated safely then that must be explored.