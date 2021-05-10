St Johnstone fans group says SFA and Scottish Government MUST get fans to Scottish Cup final

A St Johnstone supporters group has called on the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Government to urgently work to get fans into the Scottish Cup final.

Scotland’s Covid-19 rules change next Monday – with crowds of 500 fans allowed under Level Two regulations.

National clinical director Jason Leitch said last month that the rules also allow for clubs and the SFA to apply for a higher capacity from next week.

That caveat has allowed plans to be put in place for 12,500 fans to attend Hampden just three weeks after the Scottish Cup final for Euro 2020 matches in early June.

But there are no plans to allow fans into the Scottish Cup showpiece between Hibernian and St Johnstone – with the SFA stating that Hampden will be in the hands of UEFA as preparations are made for those international matches.

Jamie Beatson, editor of St Johnstone fan site We Are Perth, said: “We are in the absurd situation where there will be fans allowed to attend the SPFL lower league playoff finals but not the biggest single game in the Scottish season.

“Those games are the same weekend but there seems to be no will from the SFA to even attempt to get fans, who are the lifeblood of the game, into the match.

“If it can’t be at Hampden find another stadium – any stadium – that can host it, and set a capacity accordingly.

“There is still time, but only if they move now.

“From a Saints perspective this could be the biggest game and – if we are lucky enough to win – the biggest achievement in our club’s history.

“Hibernian fans will no doubt feel the same. This could be the best season in their recent history if they sealed third place and the Scottish Cup in the same year.

“It is huge for both sets of fans, who have been locked out of stadiums for over a year now.

“There has been a good reason for that – but the rules are now being relaxed and it will be galling for us to watch fans in stadia north and south of the border over next few weeks only for us to be locked out of such a massive occasion.”