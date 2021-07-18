OPINION: Why Covid freedom day brings anxiety for families like mine

I went to a supermarket last week, to pick up some bread and ham and maybe have a quick browse. I soon realised that was not going to happen – however close we are to Covid level zero.

I grabbed the cold meat and said to my hubby: “Let’s get out of here, I can’t do this”.

That part of the aisle was packed, there was little social distancing and even less mask wearing.

Although I’m twice vaccinated, I felt anxious and increasingly uncomfortable.

Would this have bothered me pre-pandemic? Probably not. But it showed me how anxious life has made people like us.

As July 19 approaches, bringing Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions down to level 0 and heralding “Freedom Day” in England, the anxiety isn’t easing any.

We live with our son, James, who’s 17. He is on the autistic spectrum and, like me, has controlled asthma.

James, like many others, struggled to get to grips with lockdown and wouldn’t be shy in commenting when others were out there flouting the rules.

Needle phobia leaves many exposed

He has declined the offer of a Covid vaccine due to his phobia of needles, which is not uncommon in people with ASN.

Families like ours live in hope of someone coming up with an alternative form of protection for people who cannot take the needle.

Despite everything, James has taken Covid-19 in his stride.

But I worry about the statistics which show people who have a learning disability and autism are more likely to catch Covid-19 – and become unwell if they do – than other people.

Fewer restrictions feel daunting for a lot of people, but for those with additional support needs it’s so much more

Most people have found a way to deal with the restrictions we’ve been living under. But for those people with additional support needs (ASN) it’s not been so easy.

Fewer restrictions feel daunting for a lot of people, but for those with ASN it’s so much more.

So when I was asked to do this piece I wondered how to approach it.

My opinion is all well and good but the best way to find out how the lifting of lockdown and restrictions will affect those with ASN is to ask them…

Lockdown was stressful for everyone. But for people who have a #LearningDisability and their families, the uncertainty & stress of the situation had them at breaking point. Our #ENABLEAmbassador @Ann_ENABLEScot as shares her family’s experience 💜 📖https://t.co/lBgO16nQzO pic.twitter.com/e59Ir0rUqf — ENABLE Scotland (@ENABLEScotland) June 28, 2021

Lucy Mckee, an Enable Scotland membership ambassador, told me: “I’m feeling excited about getting back out and about after lockdown but at the same time anxious as the virus is very much still out there.”

That kind of sums up what many of us are feeling as Covid restrictions ease.

As much as we may want our normal lives to resume we’re wondering if it’s the right time.

Personally you will see me and my family wearing our masks for the foreseeable.

Isolation versus infection

Claire Findlay, a parent carer, said she felt uncomfortable about being around people because of the risk of infection.

“I became very anxious about it at one point,” she told me. “I just feel safer in our own wee family bubble.”

Isolation has been a concern during the Covid pandemic but thankfully technology has meant we have been able to meet virtually.

James can keep up with his ACE group at Enable Scotland and me with Family Connect.

Many of these services and organisations provide invaluable lifelines for families but James misses his voluntary work with Angus Carers Centre terribly.

He would normally have been cleaning the car park and helping out with the families programme.

He cannot wait to return, but we worry about how his safety will be managed.

Will people respect that James still wants to wear his mask and keep his distance?

Covid lockdown was tough too

Some families are looking forward to getting out of lockdown and restoring some routine.

Jacqueline Watson, another parent carer, said her son had missed attending activities run by their local branch of Downs Syndrome Scotland.

And the lockdowns have taken a toll on people’s mental health too.

Having suffered from depression previously, I don’t think I could cope with another lockdown if this all goes wrong and we end up with another Covid wave?

Moving forward it has to come down to personal choice. What is right for my family will not be right for everyone.

We have to find a way to live with Covid, while still protecting those who are most vulnerable.

For some people the thought of not wearing a mask and easing restrictions is terrifying.

For others it is potentially life threatening.

Personal choice and respect for others

I will do what I think is best for my family and will respect what you decide is right for yours.

And I will leave the last word to my fellow ambassador Lucy Mckee, who told me: “I’m looking forward to seeing family and friends and giving loved ones hugs again.”

I think we can all relate to that.

Ann Anderson is an Enable Scotland membership ambassador and mum to teenage son James, who was diagnosed with autism in 2012. She volunteers with the Angus Carers Centre.

If you have any concerns relating to the issues discussed here contact the Enable Family Connect Helpline on 0330 303 0228.