News / Perth & Kinross

Missing Perthshire teenager Mia Hassell found safe and well

By Alasdair Clark
July 18 2021, 9.27am Updated: July 18 2021, 4.01pm
Mia Hassell, Missing Perthshire teenager
Police are concerned for Mia's welfare

Missing Perthshire teenager, Mia Hassell has been found safe and well, according to family members.

The public were asked on Saturday to help trace the 15-year-old, who was reported missing on Friday, July 16.

Mia Hassell, a teenager from Perthshire, was last seen walking near to Wallace Park in Glenfarg.

Police Scotland  issued a two appeals for help over the weekend, with locals urged to contact them with information.

Mia’s family reported that they heard from police just before 4pm on Sunday that Mia had been found.

“We are so relieved”

One family member, who asked not to be named said: “You have no idea how relieved we are.

“We are all delighted that Mia has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank everyone who helped to try to trace her and shared the appeal to find her.”

The family member said they didn’t yet know where Mia had been traced but were just very relieved that she was ok.

 

 

 

