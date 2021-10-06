Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: No queuing at petrol stations in my electric car

By Martel Maxwell
October 6 2021, 1.00pm Updated: October 6 2021, 4.20pm
Post Thumbnail

Fuel crisis, what fuel crisis?

That’s what I thought as I saw petrol stations with no queues anywhere in Dundee.

Driving to Glasgow for work, I asked the guy behind the service station half-way if he’d run out of petrol and he said no, not even close.

The panic buying being bandied in the media is real in some parts of the UK – especially the south east.

One London-based cameraman told me he only had a quarter tank left and his next job was 60 miles away. The last four stations he’d tried either had no fuel or queues for half a mile.

I’ve never been more glad to have an electric car.

Sorry if I sound a little smug. But it’s nothing to do with the fuel shortage. I just love it.

I still have to drive a petrol-fuelled car most weeks for work.

I use hire cars because work is usually in England and there’s not a chance I’d make it with my electric car.

Charging points have to get a whole let more widespread, accessible and faster to give drivers the confidence to charge at a stop-over point or when we get to our destinations.

Addressing those electric car concerns

The two main reasons people give me for not going electric are expense and distance anxiety.

Both are legitimate concerns. I had them too.

And yes electric cars are pricey to buy. But who buys a new car outright these days?

Monthly repayments might make the car and finance companies rich in the long run, but they can be manageable and you get a nice car under warranty.

And the bonus is you never – ever, ever – need to buy fuel again.

It’s a massive saving. I still can’t get over it.

As for mileage, ideally a full charge would give a 500 mile range – and one day that will happen – but for now my Audi sits around 180 on a good day.

That can plummet on a motorway to the extent I’ve never tried a trip to Glasgow and back.

But (and I feel stupid admitting this as I only learned about it after a recent service) there are tricks you can use while driving – like gently applying the brake pedal while driving – to increase the mileage slightly.

And oh the drive. My E-tron glides. It almost feels romantic.

Back to reality, it also means you are less beholden to the oil companies, lorry drivers, politics or whatever it it that is causing chaos for drivers.

That’s it. No hard sell, no holier than thou.

I’ll drive with petrol for long distances while there’s no other option.

But I’ve done the electric thing for a while now and I couldn’t go back, fuel crisis or not.

Mr Bond, I’ve been expecting you

Have you seen the new Bond movie? Is it wonderful?

Maybe you’re not fussed – or maybe, like me, you can’t wait for the latest long-awaited and much delayed 007 instalment.

My mind keeps returning to the day six years ago when, living in a flat on the Perth Road in Dundee, having recently had my second boy, the phone rang.

I was knee-deep in nappies and no sleep and I wondered if I was dreaming.

“Hi, it’s the producer from the Lorraine TV show here. Sorry for the short notice but the James Bond premiere of Spectre is in two nights time in London.

“We wondered if you’d be free to go on the red carpet for us and interview the cast including Daniel Craig?”

I dared not check if my husband was free – for fear he’d be busy – and said yes on the spot before worrying about childcare.

Martel Maxwell with Daniel Craig
Who’s that with Martel Maxwell? The names’s Bond, James Bond.

It’s the kind of invitation a new mum dreams of.

I sucked in my tummy, put on a maternity bra, squeezed into a frock and had a ball.

Alas, the call didn’t come this time.

The plus side is, I can hopefully get to the cinema to see No Time To Die soon.

And with no red carpet to grace, I can eat all the popcorn I like and wear an elasticated waist.

Who needs sunshine in October? Er, me

I’ve spoken to a surprising amount of people who have decided to jet away at the last minute for some October sun.

Can you imagine?

The warmth on your face. A pina colada or three. A dip in the pool to cool down.

I am green with envy. Enjoy.

MARTEL MAXWELL: That Celebrity Mastermind chair is as scary as it looks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]