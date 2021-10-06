MARTEL MAXWELL: No queuing at petrol stations in my electric car

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fuel crisis, what fuel crisis?

That’s what I thought as I saw petrol stations with no queues anywhere in Dundee.

Driving to Glasgow for work, I asked the guy behind the service station half-way if he’d run out of petrol and he said no, not even close.

The panic buying being bandied in the media is real in some parts of the UK – especially the south east.

One London-based cameraman told me he only had a quarter tank left and his next job was 60 miles away. The last four stations he’d tried either had no fuel or queues for half a mile.

I’ve never been more glad to have an electric car.

Sorry if I sound a little smug. But it’s nothing to do with the fuel shortage. I just love it.

I still have to drive a petrol-fuelled car most weeks for work.

I use hire cars because work is usually in England and there’s not a chance I’d make it with my electric car.

Charging points have to get a whole let more widespread, accessible and faster to give drivers the confidence to charge at a stop-over point or when we get to our destinations.

Addressing those electric car concerns

The two main reasons people give me for not going electric are expense and distance anxiety.

Both are legitimate concerns. I had them too.

And yes electric cars are pricey to buy. But who buys a new car outright these days?

Monthly repayments might make the car and finance companies rich in the long run, but they can be manageable and you get a nice car under warranty.

And the bonus is you never – ever, ever – need to buy fuel again.

It’s a massive saving. I still can’t get over it.

Loved making this – super interesting for anyone considering going electric but can’t install a charger at home #EV 💚 https://t.co/L4jV0SsX0h — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) August 24, 2021

As for mileage, ideally a full charge would give a 500 mile range – and one day that will happen – but for now my Audi sits around 180 on a good day.

That can plummet on a motorway to the extent I’ve never tried a trip to Glasgow and back.

But (and I feel stupid admitting this as I only learned about it after a recent service) there are tricks you can use while driving – like gently applying the brake pedal while driving – to increase the mileage slightly.

And oh the drive. My E-tron glides. It almost feels romantic.

Back to reality, it also means you are less beholden to the oil companies, lorry drivers, politics or whatever it it that is causing chaos for drivers.

That’s it. No hard sell, no holier than thou.

I’ll drive with petrol for long distances while there’s no other option.

But I’ve done the electric thing for a while now and I couldn’t go back, fuel crisis or not.

Mr Bond, I’ve been expecting you

Have you seen the new Bond movie? Is it wonderful?

Maybe you’re not fussed – or maybe, like me, you can’t wait for the latest long-awaited and much delayed 007 instalment.

My mind keeps returning to the day six years ago when, living in a flat on the Perth Road in Dundee, having recently had my second boy, the phone rang.

I was knee-deep in nappies and no sleep and I wondered if I was dreaming.

“Hi, it’s the producer from the Lorraine TV show here. Sorry for the short notice but the James Bond premiere of Spectre is in two nights time in London.

“We wondered if you’d be free to go on the red carpet for us and interview the cast including Daniel Craig?”

I dared not check if my husband was free – for fear he’d be busy – and said yes on the spot before worrying about childcare.

It’s the kind of invitation a new mum dreams of.

I sucked in my tummy, put on a maternity bra, squeezed into a frock and had a ball.

Alas, the call didn’t come this time.

The plus side is, I can hopefully get to the cinema to see No Time To Die soon.

Happy release day Bond fans. To our listeners and our esteemed guests, we at Build-A-Bond hope you enjoy the new flick and fulfil your @007 traditions.

Whether it's @MartelMaxwell 's Boxing Day feature or @joskyn100' s brotherly Bond-ing cinema trip, here's to the next one! pic.twitter.com/SDS8U0NtgX — Build-A-Bond Podcast (@BuildABond007) September 30, 2021

And with no red carpet to grace, I can eat all the popcorn I like and wear an elasticated waist.

Who needs sunshine in October? Er, me

I’ve spoken to a surprising amount of people who have decided to jet away at the last minute for some October sun.

Can you imagine?

The warmth on your face. A pina colada or three. A dip in the pool to cool down.

I am green with envy. Enjoy.