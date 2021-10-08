Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Tay Cities undaunted by Culture snub

By The Courier
October 8 2021, 3.58pm
The proposed site for Eden Project Dundee.
So the Tay Cities bid to be named 2025 City of Culture lies dead in the water.

Failing to capture a place on the longlist for the prestigious title could be viewed as a failure.

But it could also be seen in a more positive light; that the Tay corridor’s transformation to date has been so successful the region is now less in need of a shiny title than others in the mix.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, with real disappointment at the Culture bid snub mixed with optimism for the future and pride at what has already been achieved.

Who could have thought a generation ago that the V&A would one day sit on the banks of the Tay and moves would be afoot to reunite Perth with the Stone of Destiny?

There have been many strands to the area’s economic and civic transformation in recent years and, despite the Culture bid setback – and missing out on the pot of gold that comes with it – there is no sign of the dial being turned back down.

Tay Cities ambition into action

The region’s lofty ambitions – to improve amenities, bolster the flagging economy and to create high quality, high value jobs and opportunities for the next generation of workers – remain intact.

The Eden Project’s commitment to setting up in Dundee is proof of the progress to date – and a sign that others outwith the Tay bubble are sitting up and taking notice of what is happening here.

Further, the multi-million-pound Tay Cities Deal is now coming to life in real and tangible ways, such as the International Barley Hub being constructed at Invergowrie.

Being named City of Culture 2025 would undoubtedly have brought its benefits to the Tay Cities region.

But there is no point in crying over spilt milk.

Instead, let’s sharpen the collective focus and deliver further positive change for this area.

