COURIER OPINION: Tay Cities undaunted by Culture snub

So the Tay Cities bid to be named 2025 City of Culture lies dead in the water.

Failing to capture a place on the longlist for the prestigious title could be viewed as a failure.

But it could also be seen in a more positive light; that the Tay corridor’s transformation to date has been so successful the region is now less in need of a shiny title than others in the mix.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, with real disappointment at the Culture bid snub mixed with optimism for the future and pride at what has already been achieved.

Who could have thought a generation ago that the V&A would one day sit on the banks of the Tay and moves would be afoot to reunite Perth with the Stone of Destiny?

There have been many strands to the area’s economic and civic transformation in recent years and, despite the Culture bid setback – and missing out on the pot of gold that comes with it – there is no sign of the dial being turned back down.

Tay Cities ambition into action

The region’s lofty ambitions – to improve amenities, bolster the flagging economy and to create high quality, high value jobs and opportunities for the next generation of workers – remain intact.

The Eden Project’s commitment to setting up in Dundee is proof of the progress to date – and a sign that others outwith the Tay bubble are sitting up and taking notice of what is happening here.

Further, the multi-million-pound Tay Cities Deal is now coming to life in real and tangible ways, such as the International Barley Hub being constructed at Invergowrie.

Being named City of Culture 2025 would undoubtedly have brought its benefits to the Tay Cities region.

But there is no point in crying over spilt milk.

Instead, let’s sharpen the collective focus and deliver further positive change for this area.