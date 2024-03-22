Monifieth memories – pictures from 1990s recall Rockathon and Lowland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Monifieth memories – pictures from 1990s recall Rockathon and Lowland Games

This week's Dundonian pictorial trip back in time serves up faces and places from the 1990s. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Happy faces watching the Lowland Games in Monifieth in 1993
Happy faces watching the Lowland Games in Monifieth in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1990s feels like a golden era.

The Cold War officially ended with the fall of the Soviet Union.

There was the Sega Mega Drive and the Super Nintendo, while Oasis and Blur waved the Union flag for Britpop.

And who could forget the Spice Girls?

It was also the last mobile phone-less generation and things were simpler.

So what did Monifieth look like in the 1990s?

This week’s Dundonian pictorial trip back in time serves up faces and places from the era of acid-wash jeans, bomber jackets and scrunchies.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Taking the plunge at the high school

People queuing for Monifieth High School's evening swimming classes
Monifieth High queue for swimming. Image: DC Thomson.

Monifieth High School’s evening swimming classes were proving popular back in August 1991 with 250 people queuing up.

The Courier told how some folk were parked up outside at 3pm ahead of the 7pm enrolment for children.

A band performing on stage in 1992 at Rockathon
A band performing on stage in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Move over, Band Aid.

This was Rockathon, which was held by Monifieth High School in June 1992 and attended by 200 people with money going to two charities.

Mabel and Ann surrounded by other members of the committee after the tree is planted
Mabel and Ann surrounded by other members of the committee. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Ladies Panmure Golf Club planted a tree to mark the club’s 100th anniversary in May 1993.

The oldest member, Mabel McAra, and Captain Ann McMillan performed the planting ceremony.

It’s farewell to all that for high school leavers…

Pupils at the table during the Monifieth High School farewell event.
Pupils at the table during the farewell event. Image: DC Thomson.

Can you recognise any of the sixth-year pupils celebrating leaving Monifieth High School with a dinner in the Invercarse Hotel in June 1993?

Hopefully that pint on the table was just a shandy.

People use the crossing on the High Street in Monifieth
The crossing on the High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A scene from Monifieth High Street in July 1993.

You can see the old Cherry Video shop, and the Burmah garage is in the background with unleaded petrol 49p a gallon and diesel 54p a gallon.

Firefighters standing in a large pool of water in Ferry Road
Firefighters standing in a large pool of water. Image: DC Thomson.

A burst water main caused disruption and hundreds of pounds of damage in Ferry Road in September 1993.

The 12-inch pipe fractured on the grounds of Grants Caravans and the incident resulted in hundreds of householders waking up to discoloured water.

Staff pose at the takeaway.
Staff pose at the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone fancy a kebab?

The front counter of Gul Anar Jahar was pictured in November 1993 for an advertising feature to promote the takeaway food being served up.

Andrew Welsh receives the petition from three locals in December 1993.
Andrew Welsh receives the petition in December 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Local residents handing over a traffic control petition to politician Andrew Welsh.

The SNP member, who passed away in 2021, was MP for the Angus area from 1974 to 1997 before serving as MSP from 1999 to 2011.

How things looked in Monifieth in 1990s

People sitting at school tables as a meeting taking place in 1994.
A meeting taking place in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Monifieth High School Board were raising concerns over the school’s future in February 1994, ahead of local government reorganisation.

Members were concerned that if the school was included within a new unitary Angus Council, the potential drop in the number of pupils could place its existence in jeopardy.

A busy swimming class during a lesson at Monifieth High School pool.
Monifieth High School pool in February 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy swimming class during a lesson at Monifieth High School pool.

The pool has been used by generations of swimmers through the decades.

A crowd sitting listening to a speaker at the front of the hotel.
A crowd sitting listening to a speaker at the front of the hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

A public meeting was held at the Milton Hotel in April 1994 to discuss the plans for the Panmurefield sewerage works.

They heard from three engineers from Montgomery Watson that the new plant would be unique in Britain.

People stand beside the floral display at Monifieth by Dundee District Council.
Floral display at Monifieth by Dundee District Council. Image: DC Thomson.

The final flowers in a floral display commemorating the silver jubilee of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children were planted at Monifieth in July 1994.

The flowers were arranged to depict the charity’s logo and more than 6,000 plants – all grown at Camperdown Park – were used.

A large crowd gathered behind a barrier at the Lowland Games
A large crowd gathered behind a barrier. Image: DC Thomson.

Monifieth and District Round Table’s annual Lowland Games took place at Riverview Park in June 1995.

Around 4,000 people enjoyed a variety of entertainment and the highlight proved to be Johnnie the Clown with his car Bumps-a-Daisy.

The event helped raise £5,000 for charity.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation