Monifieth memories – pictures from 1990s recall Rockathon and Lowland Games

The 1990s feels like a golden era.

The Cold War officially ended with the fall of the Soviet Union.

There was the Sega Mega Drive and the Super Nintendo, while Oasis and Blur waved the Union flag for Britpop.

And who could forget the Spice Girls?

It was also the last mobile phone-less generation and things were simpler.

So what did Monifieth look like in the 1990s?

This week’s Dundonian pictorial trip back in time serves up faces and places from the era of acid-wash jeans, bomber jackets and scrunchies.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

Taking the plunge at the high school

Monifieth High School’s evening swimming classes were proving popular back in August 1991 with 250 people queuing up.

The Courier told how some folk were parked up outside at 3pm ahead of the 7pm enrolment for children.

Move over, Band Aid.

This was Rockathon, which was held by Monifieth High School in June 1992 and attended by 200 people with money going to two charities.

Members of Ladies Panmure Golf Club planted a tree to mark the club’s 100th anniversary in May 1993.

The oldest member, Mabel McAra, and Captain Ann McMillan performed the planting ceremony.

It’s farewell to all that for high school leavers…

Can you recognise any of the sixth-year pupils celebrating leaving Monifieth High School with a dinner in the Invercarse Hotel in June 1993?

Hopefully that pint on the table was just a shandy.

A scene from Monifieth High Street in July 1993.

You can see the old Cherry Video shop, and the Burmah garage is in the background with unleaded petrol 49p a gallon and diesel 54p a gallon.

A burst water main caused disruption and hundreds of pounds of damage in Ferry Road in September 1993.

The 12-inch pipe fractured on the grounds of Grants Caravans and the incident resulted in hundreds of householders waking up to discoloured water.

Anyone fancy a kebab?

The front counter of Gul Anar Jahar was pictured in November 1993 for an advertising feature to promote the takeaway food being served up.

Local residents handing over a traffic control petition to politician Andrew Welsh.

The SNP member, who passed away in 2021, was MP for the Angus area from 1974 to 1997 before serving as MSP from 1999 to 2011.

How things looked in Monifieth in 1990s

Monifieth High School Board were raising concerns over the school’s future in February 1994, ahead of local government reorganisation.

Members were concerned that if the school was included within a new unitary Angus Council, the potential drop in the number of pupils could place its existence in jeopardy.

A busy swimming class during a lesson at Monifieth High School pool.

The pool has been used by generations of swimmers through the decades.

A public meeting was held at the Milton Hotel in April 1994 to discuss the plans for the Panmurefield sewerage works.

They heard from three engineers from Montgomery Watson that the new plant would be unique in Britain.

The final flowers in a floral display commemorating the silver jubilee of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children were planted at Monifieth in July 1994.

The flowers were arranged to depict the charity’s logo and more than 6,000 plants – all grown at Camperdown Park – were used.

Monifieth and District Round Table’s annual Lowland Games took place at Riverview Park in June 1995.

Around 4,000 people enjoyed a variety of entertainment and the highlight proved to be Johnnie the Clown with his car Bumps-a-Daisy.

The event helped raise £5,000 for charity.

