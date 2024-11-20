Nostalgic pictures of Arbroath trains and stations through the decades

Hop aboard for a train journey through the decades.

These images supplied by retired journalist Gordon Cook take us full steam into the past and document life on the tracks in and around Arbroath.

They are mostly in black and white.

They feature steam locomotives from the golden age when the car hadn’t achieved its near-monopoly right up to today’s diesel and electric locomotives.

Long-vanished railway stations are included.

Gordon worked in newspapers and comics in a career of more than half-a-century and his own interest goes back to the 1950s when he grew up in Banff.

This passion for trains has never left him.

“And once upon a time, virtually every village near Arbroath that wasn’t atop a hill had its own railway station,” said Gordon.

“Places like Guthrie, Carmyllie, Friockheim, Leysmill, Letham Grange – just about the only remaining signs are a few dismantled bridges.

“Often, there is a clue in street names.

“Both Inverkeilor and Friockheim have a Station Road.

“Friockheim even has a Railway Inn.

“Memories remain, and here we have a collection of photographs from days long gone, or at least before Dr Beeching’s report in 1963 which led to the axing of many of the lines and stations we remember fondly today.

“Would these little stations have closed by now in any case?

“Probably, but it is nice to look back and dream that one might just pop along to Carmyllie Station for the stopping train to Arbroath.”

The old Arbroath Railway Station

A busy Keptie Street scene taken before 1911.

On the left is the old Arbroath Railway Station which was notoriously unpopular.

Two staircases led down to the platforms and there was always a tendency to mistake the one for the other, with dire results.

Letham Grange

This postcard of Letham Grange Railway Station must be at least 100 years old.

There is a brief message on the back: “Agnes and I will be over on Sunday, leave Aldbar about 3 o’clock if nothing comes in the way. Janet.”

The station opened in May 1883 and closed to passengers in September 1930.

A winter scene in Arbroath

“This enchanting view of the railway line in Arbroath, looking towards the station, has absolutely no information with it,” said Gordon.

“Dens Road is on the right and the massive building there still exists.

“Douglas Fraser and Sons’ factory buildings at either side of the line in the distance have both gone, replaced by Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets.”

Arbroath Railway Station rebuilt in 1911

In 1896 a series of photographs of Arbroath Railway Station were taken to show how necessary it was for Arbroath to have a new and improved station.

While the plea for a replacement railway station was eventually successful it wasn’t until 1911 that the present building was erected on Keptie Street.

The station is shown following the remodelling.

Leysmill Railway Station

A station on the Caledonian Railway, Leysmill is yet another village which, looked at today, gives no hint that there was ever a railway there at all.

Leysmill opened on the Arbroath and Forfar Railway in 1838.

There were 100 villagers and 33 houses in Leysmill when the station and line were closed to passengers in December 1955.

Elliot Station

Elliot Junction railway station served the hamlet from 1866 to 1967.

A deadly rail crash cast a dark shadow over Arbroath on December 28 1906 when an Edinburgh-bound North British Express hit a stationary train at Elliot station.

Thirteen people were killed instantly on the Caledonian Railway train but the death toll increased to 22 and the town’s drill hall was used as a temporary mortuary.

Carmyllie Pilot

The Carmyllie Pilot at Arbroath Railway Station.

She worked the Carmyllie goods service between Elliot Junction and Redford.

The Carmyllie Pilot was finally withdrawn in August 1966 after only 16 years in service and now works on the Strathspey Railway after being restored.

The Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman arrived at Arbroath Railway Station in May 1964.

Queen’s College, Dundee, Railway and Transport Society organised the rail tour which ran from Edinburgh to Aberdeen via Perth and back via Dundee.

The locomotive celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023.

Carmyllie branch line

Gordon said: “Although pictured on the Carmyllie line, this is not the famous Carmyllie Pilot engine, 46464, but her little sister, 46463.

“Having said that, it looks like two-header, so 46464 might be the second one.”

46463 gained some celebrity status in the 1960s and could often be found paired with sister locomotive 46464 on tours over the Carmyllie branch line.

Kerr’s Miniature Railway

The Union of South Africa slowed down in April 1974 to pay tribute to Scott’s Express at Kerr’s Miniature Railway at Arbroath’s West Links.

Scotland’s oldest miniature railway drew thousands of visitors to Arbroath.

It closed for good in October 2020.

InterCity 125

A high speed train pulling in to Arbroath Railway Station.

The InterCity 125 could transport passengers at previously unheard-of speeds.

The new trains operated along the full route from October 1978.

Away day

Can you spot anyone you know in this image?

A group of Arbroath High School pupils were pictured at Arbroath Railway Station in May 1990 before setting off for a week in Aviemore.

Back packs and shell suits to the fore.

The perfect viewing platform

A view from the over-bridge at Colvill Place in Arbroath in June 1995.

The bridge gives a great view of the listed station building and of the track below.

It is a popular spot for rail enthusiasts.

Documents from the past

Gordon said: “These form only a tiny part of a vast hoard of documents relating to freight journeys and excursions from rail companies that are no longer with us.

“A long-deceased friend, Harry Jamieson, told me that there was a little shed in the railway yard, where he had been working, and the little attic was loaded with documents.

“Knowing that the building was about to be demolished I hurried down and retrieved as much as I could, giving the vast majority to the Signal Tower Museum.”

Full steam ahead

Gordon’s final image takes us back to the golden age of steam.

The steam locomotive Great Britain IV with 12 carriages was making what he described as “industrial poetry in motion” on the way into Arbroath in April 2013.

The perfect way to end our rail journey.