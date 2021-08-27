Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 27

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Scottish oil workers are ‘effectively banned from Norway’ due to ongoing delays in producing a digital vaccine passport. As Adele Merson reports, the Scottish Government have been unable to keep up with the tech advances that England, Wales or other European countries have managed to achieve.

New Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party can still offer something fresh to voters, despite losing another seat at May’s Holyrood election. Read more in our new interview with him here.

The SNP released their latest accounts, but what have we learned about how Scotland’s biggest political is funded, and how they use their money? Paul Malik takes a look.

Afghanistan attacks

At least 90 people were killed and many others wounded in attacks in Kabul on Thursday. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added her condolences.

The dreadful attacks at Kabul airport today compound the horror unfolding in Afghanistan. My thoughts are with those bereaved and injured. We owe such a debt to our armed forces and others working against the clock to evacuate as many people as possible from this grim situation. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 26, 2021

