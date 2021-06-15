Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 15

By Reporter
June 15 2021, 7.41am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.42pm
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Universities including St Andrews face a massive 50% funding cut to vital research projects including coronavirus recovery, it has been warned.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross revealed his wife is “anxious” about being diverted from their local maternity with just one week until she’s due to give birth.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to delay Scotland’s route out of lockdown restrictions after Boris Johnson paused progress in England.

The UK and Australia have agreed the broad terms of a post-Brexit trade deal, according to reports.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

What’s on today

A Holyrood debate on women’s health will welcome the publication of a plan to improve support and services for the health and wellbeing needs of women and girls at every stage of their lives.

However, opposition parties will say women face significant barriers to good mental and physical health, and that the health concerns of women have been too easily ignored or dismissed historically.

Douglas Ross will raise the campaign to restore the consultant-led maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as many local expectant mums currently have to travel out of Moray to give birth.

There will be a ministerial statement at the Scottish Parliament on greenhouse gas emission statistics, We will also have reaction and analysis following Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus update.

In case you missed it

‘Collateral damage’: Scottish farming industry leaders sign letter sharing Australia trade deal concerns.

Scottish Tories call for guidance changes on nursery graduations and sports days.

