Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 15

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Universities including St Andrews face a massive 50% funding cut to vital research projects including coronavirus recovery, it has been warned.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross revealed his wife is “anxious” about being diverted from their local maternity with just one week until she’s due to give birth.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to delay Scotland’s route out of lockdown restrictions after Boris Johnson paused progress in England.

The UK and Australia have agreed the broad terms of a post-Brexit trade deal, according to reports.

What’s on today

A Holyrood debate on women’s health will welcome the publication of a plan to improve support and services for the health and wellbeing needs of women and girls at every stage of their lives.

However, opposition parties will say women face significant barriers to good mental and physical health, and that the health concerns of women have been too easily ignored or dismissed historically.

Douglas Ross will raise the campaign to restore the consultant-led maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as many local expectant mums currently have to travel out of Moray to give birth.

There will be a ministerial statement at the Scottish Parliament on greenhouse gas emission statistics, We will also have reaction and analysis following Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus update.

In case you missed it

‘Collateral damage’: Scottish farming industry leaders sign letter sharing Australia trade deal concerns.

Scottish Tories call for guidance changes on nursery graduations and sports days.