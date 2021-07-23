Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 23

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
Critical workers are to be exempt from self-isolation under new Scottish Government plans.
Holocaust survivor’s Brexit fears raised in Parliament by SNP MP
Covid: Dundee nightclub boss Tony Cochrane says Scottish vaccine passports ‘a step too far’
Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.
In case you missed it:
Greens hit out at UK Government’s ‘catastrophic’ proposals to develop Cambo oilfield
Supermarket shortages: SNP Government considers lifting some self-isolation rules early
Labour MP ordered to leave Commons after accusing Johnson of repeatedly lying
Latest Covid deaths serve as reminder of ‘toll’ of virus, warns Sturgeon