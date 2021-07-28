Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 28

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Alex Cole-Hamilton confirms Lib Dem leadership bid

The MSP tipped to take over from Willie Rennie has announced his intention to stand as party leader.

SNP government accused of ‘ignoring their own failures’ over ‘shameful’ drugs deaths

The First Minister has been accused of “ignoring” the failures of her own government ahead of another anticipated rise in the country’s “shameful” drugs death rate.

Covid vaccine: Has Scotland missed targets set by Nicola Sturgeon?

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged by opposition MSPs to correct her statement on vaccine targets and clarify if future goals for lifting restrictions have been downgraded.

In case you missed it

Government claims Australian beef will not ‘undercut’ UK farmers described as ‘bluff and bluster’

The UK Government’s plans to protect farmers in its trade deal with Australia have been described as “bluff and bluster” by the SNP.

SNP finances: What are the allegations and what has party said in response?

The Scottish National Party are under investigation by Police Scotland following a number of complaints alleging fraud.

‘There’s just hatred’: SNP and Alba clash over commitment to Scottish independence

Nationalists traded angry criticism over progress towards a second independence referendum, after claims the Scottish Government has done “no work” on the issue.