Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 5

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Boris Johnson has suggested that safe consumption rooms risk “encouraging people to take more drugs”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer wants to set a date for the end of North Sea oil and gas – but admitted he still has to convince the public to “buy in” to the plan.

All of the main political parties at Holyrood say we should be moving to fully-electric cars – with some saying this needs to happen as quickly as within the next five years.

What’s on today

Boris Johnson has arrived in Aberdeenshire on the second day of his trip north of the border.

Absolutely brilliant to welcome the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson back to Aberdeenshire this evening. 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kLsAmeZNIe — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 4, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also continues his visit to Scotland.

In case you missed it