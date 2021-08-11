Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scottish pupil assessment ‘change’ is coming but may take ‘some time’

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has signalled that a new system could be created for pupil assessments in schools - but she said it would take "some time" to develop.
By Calum Ross
August 11 2021, 10.13am Updated: August 11 2021, 1.45pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has signalled that a new system could be created for pupil assessments in schools – but she said it would take “some time” to develop.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, the SNP minister suggested “change” was on the way, however it would not be in place for the coming academic year.

Ms Somerville confirmed that an announcement would be made in the “next few days” about the Scottish Government’s plans for next year.

The Scottish Government and Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) were heavily criticised for their handling of examinations during the pandemic, with the SQA to be scrapped and replaced with a new agency as a result.

With traditional exams cancelled for two years, a teacher-led “alternative certification model” was used last year, with results confirmed on Tuesday.

Ms Somerville said an announcement about next year was imminent.

“I’ll be making an announcement within the next few days about what will be happening with assessments for next year,” she told the BBC.

“One of the considerations that I have been looking at over the summer, for example, is can we make changes to the self-isolation to ensure that schooling might not be as disrupted as it has been in the past.

“And if we can do that, which we have, what does that mean? That we’ll be able to return to a little bit more of a normality within that.

“I am still looking at the final advice that is coming up on that – and I’ll be making an announcement soon.

“But I will want to be able to do that before the rest of the schools go back next week.”

The Dunfermline MSP was asked whether the model used this year could provide a “template” for the future.

I do think we need to look at change within our system, it may not be the same in the future, but that will take us some time as we work, understandably with parents, with carers, and with students and teachers, to be able to develop that.”

Ms Somerville signalled that a new model would be developed over time.

“We also have a report that is coming out from the OECD at the end of August that will give us some options around assessments,” she said.

“But I think we need to be very careful around the timing of this.

“We can’t make up an entirely new system for the next academic year again, based on, for example, what the OECD might give us and some of the options – these things take time.

“Now, we’ve worked exceptionally quickly and at pace over the last couple of years to put in, in effect, emergency measures.

“And we’ve got a lot to learn about how well those have worked, and the lessons we can improve from that.

“And I do think we need to look at change within our system, it may not be the same in the future, but that will take us some time as we work, understandably with parents, with carers, and with students and teachers, to be able to develop that.

“But I will make a decision on what will happen in the next academic year very, very soon, and we will make sure that teachers, and importantly pupils, know what they will be doing next year, within the next few days.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier