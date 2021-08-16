Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 16

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to use a slice of an £800 million renewable energy windfall to “reimagine” Scotland’s future – and ensure communities benefit from the opportunities that are being “hoovered up” by the wealthy.

Scottish politicians have been reacting to events unfolding in Afghanistan, as Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, the elected president Ashraf Ghani is flown out of the country, and foreign diplomats are airlifted from their embassy compounds.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives over a social media post where she expressed support for veteran Labour Party member and acclaimed film director Ken Loach.

In case you missed it

From grand mansions in Edinburgh to a petrol station in Stornoway, you can find diplomatic representatives of foreign governments the length and breadth of Scotland.

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says he hopes there’s “not very long to wait” before they can unveil details of a formal alliance between his party and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Have you been paying attention to the news this week? Are you a news hound or do you just scan the headlines? Well, here’s your chance to put your Scottish politics knowledge to the test in our weekly Stooshie quiz.