Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 30

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning
- A controversial Scottish Government investigation upheld five counts of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond before being struck down by the courts.
- A Scottish Government scheme to help build vital affordable homes in rural areas has spent less than half of its £25 million budget in five years.
- The Scottish Government has been accused of letting criminals away lightly by writing off more than 260,000 hours of unpaid community work.
- Meet the modern studies teacher who inspired two of Scotland’s top politicians.
Coming up today
- Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and is expected to receive the results of a test some time on Monday.
- The first minister was expected to formally invite Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to become government ministers.
In case you missed it
- Patrick Harvie has said the Scottish Greens did not want full Cabinet posts because of ongoing differences with the SNP on oil and gas and other issues.
- John Swinney was told to “be ready” to replace Nicola Sturgeon while the first minister awaited the verdict of the Alex Salmond inquiries, it has emerged.
- A Scottish charity run by Afghans is working with the government and local authorities to prepare for an influx of refugees, after the Taliban swept to power in Kabul, triggering a mass evacuation effort.
- The Stooshie Quiz: How much do you know about politics in the last seven days?