‘Lives are on the line’: Humza Yousaf must ‘answer for his job’ as Fife records its worst A&E figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

‘Lives are on the line’: Humza Yousaf must ‘answer for his job’ as Fife records its worst A&E figures

Almost a third of patients in Fife waited more than four hours to be seen in A&E - the worst figures on record for the health board.
By Adele Merson
September 21 2021, 12.53pm Updated: September 21 2021, 6.19pm
Photo of Adele Merson
NHS Fife has been under "increasing strain" in recent weeks.

Almost a third of patients in Fife waited more than four hours to be seen in A&E – the worst figures on record for the health board.

Calls were made for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to “answer for his job” as new figures show Scotland recorded its worst A&E waiting times since records began in 2015.

The statistics from Public Health Scotland show just 71.9% of patients in Fife who went to A&E in the week of September 12  were seen within the four-hour waiting time standard.

This is against a Scottish Government target of 95%, with opposition politicians claiming “lives are on the line”.

It comes as waiting times worsen across the country, with Scotland recording its worst level on record at an average of 71.5% of patients being seen in four hours.

‘Answer for his job’

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the “horrific” figures had been “years in the making” and claimed Mr Yousaf must “answer for his job”.

He added: “The health secretary had been warned that emergency care was crumbling, and yet after a month of record-breaking waiting times things still aren’t improving.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

The release of the figures came just hours before Mr Yousaf made a statement to parliament to announce the steps being taken to ease the crisis.

A total of 1,895 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department and 551 patients were there for more than 12 hours.

This month NHS Fife said it was cancelling all non-urgent surgical procedures and some outpatient appointments amid “unprecedented pressures” on health services.

‘Lives are on the line’

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the crisis in the NHS is “spiralling further and further out of control”.

She added that the Scottish Government must “act now to secure more acute beds for the NHS” as “lives are on the line”.

Jackie Baillie at the Scottish Parliament.
Jackie Baillie at the Scottish Parliament.

Sue Webber, Scottish Conservative shadow public health minister, described the figures as a consequence of “Humza Yousaf’s inaction and lack of leadership”.

She added: “It is time Humza Yousaf produced a proper plan to remobilise our health service and give a guarantee that patients will be treated at A&E as quickly as possible.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in her latest Covid-19 update on Tuesday that the NHS is facing “crisis conditions as a result of a global pandemic”.

She added: “It is facing crisis conditions here in Scotland and it is facing crisis conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

 

‘Considerable strain’

NHS Fife Director of Acute Services, Claire Dobson, said staff are under “significant pressure” to continue to provide care to patients.

She added: “During this summer we have seen presentations in our emergency department far exceed what we would expect at this time of year, and even well beyond what we would see during the busy winter months.

“This comes at a time when our hospitals are already under considerable strain due to a sustained increase in the number of patients requiring inpatient care.

“Despite these unprecedented pressures, the staff in our emergency department continue to provide good quality care, with the vast majority of patients still seen within the 4-hour standard.

“Crucially, patients are triaged to ensure those who require the most urgent treatment are seen quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier