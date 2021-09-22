Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘We don’t have the workforce’: Humza Yousaf dismisses field hospitals plan

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says there is not the workforce to man field hospitals but has not ruled it out entirely.
By Adele Merson
September 22 2021, 10.10am Updated: September 22 2021, 1.12pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf has dismissed suggestions of setting up field hospitals in Scotland.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says there is not the workforce to man field hospitals but has not ruled it out entirely.

Hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and taxi drivers will be drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s crisis-hit ambulance service from this weekend.

Mr Yousaf told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that beds at field hospitals could “easily” be set up but “what we don’t have is the workforce”.

He added: “The army don’t have a huge pool of doctors that are just sitting there not doing anything.

The British Army supported the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland by undertaking a feasibility study on how the SEC could be transformed into the Louisa Jordan Hospital.

“In fact the full-time doctors are very much based in the NHS, then if they have to go off to deployment in armed service then they would get permission from the NHS to go off into army personnel.

“To a question about field hospitals, I definitely wouldn’t rule it out entirely but we have to look at whether we end up pulling people out of acute sites at the moment to staff those beds.”

Scottish Labour is among those calling for field hospitals to be set up to relieve pressure on the NHS ahead of the winter months.

Temporary wards

The health secretary said the Scottish Government is looking at repurposing parts of the hospital in order to create temporary emergency wards.

The government is also “working urgently in terms of the winter plan to free up some beds back into social care”.

Nicola Sturgeon said the NHS is facing “crisis conditions as a result of the global pandemic”.

There are about 1,500 patients on delayed discharge who are clinically safe to leave hospital but a “portion of them do not have a care package in their local communities”, Mr Yousaf said.

Support could last into winter

Around 225 military staff will assist with driving ambulances and at mobile testing units in Scotland for at least two months.

The Ministry of Defence is already providing similar driver support in England and Wales and is supporting the NHS in Northern Ireland.

When asked if this could be extended into winter, the health secretary said “it’s absolutely possible” but is dependent on whether the army can offer that support.

Mr Yousaf said: “Unsurprisingly these challenges are being faced right across the entire UK so a lot of requests have come in from Wales, England and other parts of the UK for military assistance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier