Unelected Scotland Office peer is ‘proud’ of past Tory donations

A businessman who was given a peerage and made a minister in the UK Government's Scotland Office said he is "proud" of his past donations to the Conservative Party.
By Calum Ross
December 6 2021, 4.21pm
Malcolm Offord, who controversially became under secretary of state to the Scotland Office in October, defended his appointment during a grilling by MPs on Monday.

Perth and North Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart asked Lord Offord if he was not “embarrassed” to be handed the job in Boris Johnson’s government, having failed to be elected to Holyrood earlier this year.

The minister insisted there was no “anomaly” in his role, and that he considered it a “great honour”.

Pete Wishart MP

The SNP has repeatedly called for the peerage to be revoked in the wake of the Tory “cash for honours scandal”.

Lord Offord of Garvel, who has donated almost £150,000 to the Conservative Party, stood unsuccessfully as a Tory candidate in the Lothian region in May.

Appearing before the Scottish affairs committee at the Commons for the first time on Monday, he said: “It is a matter of record that I have given donations to the Conservative Party over 15 years, when I was not politically active.

“That is on the record, that is completely transparent. And I’m proud to have done that.

“I’m personally of the view that political parties should not be state funded. Should not be taxpayer funded.

“I believe they should stand and fall on their own merits.

“The Labour Party is funded largely by trade union donations, the Conservative Party is largely funded by individuals, and the SNP is funded by crowdfunding. ”

‘Is there a slight bit of embarrassment?’

Mr Wishart, the committee chairman, said: “Is there even a slight bit of embarrassment, given that you stood for democratic election only a few months ago, were unsuccessful, and then all of a sudden you find yourself ennobled, put into one of the most absurd legislatures in the world, with its 800 or so members, and you are now a member of government?”

Lord Offord responded: “Well I would say it’s a great honour.

“I was pleased to be selected, if not elected, because none of the Lords, as you know, are elected.

House of Lords

“You know how the UK system works. It’s a bicameral system. We have a chamber that you sit in, in the Commons, which makes laws, all elected.

“We have a chamber, unelected, which scrutinises those laws.

“And so, from my point of view, I don’t see there is any anomaly there whatsoever.

“It’s a great honour and privilege for me to be involved in that.”

