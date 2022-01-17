Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheers! Do you want to see more local beers on sale at the pub?

By Rachel Amery
January 17 2022, 3.14pm Updated: January 17 2022, 3.49pm
Maurice Golden MSP wants people to respond to a Scottish Government consultation on allowing guest beers

Do you like to see local beer when you go out to the pub for a drink?

That’s the question being put to punters by the Scottish Government, which is looking to introduce rules to allow tied pubs to feature guest beers alongside their normal offering.

This ‘guest beer agreement’ is part of the government’s proposed Scottish Pubs Code, which will oversee how pub companies and tied pub tenants work with each other.

However the Society of Independent Brewers wants to see the wording of this draft agreement changed, as they fear these guest beer slots will be taken up by globally-owned brands rather than local independent brewers.

Members of the public were given until the end of Monday January 17 to have their say on the proposals.

More support for small brewers

The society hopes people took the chance to respond to the government’s consultation and share how important they think it is for pubs to showcase local beers.

In the draft code, it says: “[The agreement] allows a tenant to sell to their customers at least one beer that the tenant has chosen (regardless of who produces it), at a price of the tenant’s choice.

“The beer can be changed as often as the tenant wishes with no penalty.”

At the moment it is thought the beers that could feature here will be those with a small production capacity of less than 60,000 hectolitres a year.

It is hoped this will support small brewers as well as improving choice in pubs up and down the country.

Pub-goers want more small batch beer

However, the current proposals do not specify the beer needs to be made locally or indeed needs to come from a Scottish brewer – this is something the Society of Independent Brewers wants to see changed.

New proposals could see more independent beers on the menu.

They want the government to redraft the proposed code to make sure tenants stock locally-brewed beers by defining a ‘guest beer’ in reference to a brewery rather than in reference to a brand.

Jamie Delap, regional director of the society, said: “Pub-goers want to see more beer from small breweries sold in Scottish pubs and the guest beer agreement promised to help to achieve this.

“However, as currently defined by the Scottish Government, it is unlikely to meet these objectives and lead to a more bland beer from global brewers being offered instead.

“The only way to ensure that consumer choice is improved is through defining the agreement in reference to a small brewer rather than a brand and we hope that the Scottish Government will listen so that pub tenants can meet customers’ expectations.”

‘It’s worth letting the government know’

Maurice Golden, a Conservative MSP in the North East, says as many people as possible should share their views with the government consultation while they still can.

He said: “If you value the importance of guest beers in your local pub then it’s worth letting the Scottish Government know about it.

Maurice Golden, North East MSP.

“Everyone appreciates how much pleasure these alternatives bring to pub-goers.

“But they also support vital local jobs, boost the economy nearby and underline the importance of backing local produce.

“This is an important piece of legislation and it’s vital we get it right.

“Now we need to persuade the Scottish Government of the importance of this relatively simple tweak to the proposals.”

Dundee publican urges Holyrood to reconsider ‘negative’ parliamentary bill

