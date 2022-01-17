Calls for SNP to get a grip on fire alarm ‘fiasco’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to tackle the “mounting chaos” surrounding new fire safety regulations as the deadline approaches.

New laws requiring all households in Scotland have interlinked fire alarm systems will come into force in two weeks, in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

But the legislation has been hit by problems, including a lack of public awareness, concerns over affordability and even shortages of the necessary equipment.

For the households which still fall short of the standards there are concerns their insurance policies will be invalidated when the new laws come into place.

It comes after we revealed startling data about the number of house fires across Tayside and Fife which happened in properties without a smoke alarm fitted.

Most homeowners don’t even know these laws exist. – Labour MSP Mark Griffin

Scottish Labour demanded the SNP leadership explains to parliament what how they plan to solve the problem.

Mark Griffin, the party’s housing spokesman, said ministers “need to deal with this fiasco”.

He added: “We are now just two weeks away from these rules hitting homeowners, potentially making their home insurance worthless.

“It beggars belief that the SNP are still refusing to consider a delay, despite mounting chaos around the new rules.

“Most homeowners don’t even know these laws exist, and those who do are being hit by supply shortages and hefty bills.

“The SNP cannot keep ignoring the mess they have made of this policy.

“They need to give an urgent statement to parliament this week so we can get the answers homeowners need.”

New fire safety standards

Scotland will become the first nation in the UK to have such legislation when it comes into effect next month.

The new legislation will cost homeowners an average of £220, if alarms are fitted by the homeowner rather than a tradesperson.

In a statement issued earlier this month, a Scottish Government spokesman said the new rules will “allow flexibility for home owners unable to install alarms by February 1”.

He added: “No one will be criminalised if they need more time and there are no penalties for non-compliance.”

However, the Scottish Government website says “different home insurance policies will have different terms and conditions which a homeowner must comply with in order for their home insurance to be valid”.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.