Scottish voters were flooded with election junk mail as spending soared by 64%

The coronavirus pandemic triggered a huge rise in spending on junk mail by political parties in the run-up to the last Holyrood election, new figures show.

Official data revealed the bill for unsolicited campaign leaflets reached almost £2.8 million ahead of the Scottish Parliament vote in May last year.

Parties flooded the letterboxes of Scottish voters, increasing spending on the tactic by 64% when compared to the near £1.7m bill racked up during the 2016 campaign.

The rise of more than £1m was the most significant factor in overall campaigning costs jumping from £3.3m in 2016, to just more than £5m last year.

With parties unable to conduct traditional door-to-door canvassing due to social distancing rules, the data from the Electoral Commission suggests they focused much of their efforts on direct mail, rather than social media, as many had been expecting.

Alistair Clark, a reader in politics at Newcastle University, analysed the figures.

He said: “I think the expectation in advance of the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections was that the likes of social media, more media work, and that kind of stuff, would take up the slack, because of distancing requirements and party activists not able to go door-knocking and that kind of thing.

“What the election spending data shows is that that has not really been the case. It’s more tried and tested methods of campaigning.”

Mr Clark said research showed door-to-door campaigning is the best way to win over voters, followed by direct mail, despite much of it “ending up in the bin”.

The elections expert said: “There is academic research that shows that does actually work, and I think these figures do back that academic research up.

“Most of the £1.7m increase in spending was actually on these methods. Very, very clearly, those tried and tested methods were what parties fell in behind at these elections.”

The SNP spent the most on the election campaign, at £1.46m, which was almost the same amount as in 2016.

However, the unionist parties dramatically increased their investment, with the Conservatives’ bill rising from almost £979,000 in 2016 to £1.36m last year, Labour’s going from £337,000 to £1.17m, and the Lib Dems from £186,000 to £434,000.

SNP was ‘slower to get off the mark’

Mr Clark also believed the pro-UK parties focused on direct mail at an earlier stage.

“What struck me this last election was just how early they started appearing, and particularly my sense was from the unionist parties.

“The SNP, I think, were a wee bit slower to get off the mark with things going out, at least in my experience.

“But really from about early January onwards they were coming through.

“And not just one or two pieces, this will be several pieces and increasing in volume towards election day.”

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: ”The Commission has now published all reported spending information from parties, campaigners and candidates relating to last year’s Scottish Parliament election.

“Delivering this transparency ensures voters are able to see clearly and accurately how money is spent on influencing them at this election.”