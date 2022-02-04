Perth cyclists ‘already feel safer’ as Highway Code changes shake up road use

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth cyclists have shared their frightening cycling near misses as they celebrate Highway Code changes aimed at keeping them safer.

The UK Government updated the code at the end of January to give more priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

Some drivers have already suggested scrapping the changes, claiming police are now more likely to blame incidents on them.

But a group of Perth cyclists gathered in the city centre on Thursday to show how the controversial changes have already made them feel safer.

Members of the city’s ByCycle group called for more publicity on the updated code while sharing some of the near misses that had previously left them in danger while navigating Tayside roads.

Alasdair Dutton, 63, cycled from Almondbank outside Perth to attend the gathering.

He said: “If drivers give pedestrians and cyclists more space then there’s much less chance of accident.”

He said he has experienced several near misses: “I was going up Lochie Brae when a bus overtook me and pushed me onto the pavement.

“I’ve had a car do a u-turn in Riverside Drive in Dundee and I’ve gone over the bonnet.

“I’ve been pushed off a roundabout. There have been various incidents.”

How have road users reacted to the new Highway Code so far?

The changes effectively create a new hierarchy for road users, giving pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and others more protection.

Scores of drivers, however, have vented their frustration at the updated rules on social media.

But improving road safety is key to promoting walking and cycling as alternatives to driving.

The Scottish Government has a target to reduce car use by 20% by 2030. That will drive down carbon emissions, improve people’s health and make town and city centres safer places.

Gordon McFarlane, 71, from Kinross, said he has already sensed a change in attitudes, with drivers more willing to give way.

“It’s early days, but I have noticed that drivers are stopping and giving way when I’m crossing a side road.

“We’ve all had an experience where we’ve got a fright with a driver cutting in front of us or passing far too close.

“It’s so important that people are encouraged to cycle. A large proportion of people would be encouraged to cycle if they thought it was safer.”

‘I still don’t feel confident cycling in Perth’

Katherine Melville, 78, is ByCycle Secretary.

She said was an experienced cyclist, but she still did not feel confident cycling in Perth city centre.

She suggested the updated code was a step in the right direction.

“It is all a question of getting the word out there. All the cycling organisations are letting their members know.

“More can still be done to let drivers know.”