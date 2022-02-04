Perth cyclists ‘already feel safer’ as Highway Code changes shake up road use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth cyclists ‘already feel safer’ as Highway Code changes shake up road use

By Peter John Meiklem
February 4 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 4 2022, 8.31am
Katherine Melville, ByCycle
Perth cyclists have shared their frightening cycling near misses as they celebrate Highway Code changes aimed at keeping them safer.

The UK Government updated the code at the end of January to give more priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

Some drivers have already suggested scrapping the changes, claiming police are now more likely to blame incidents on them.

But a group of Perth cyclists gathered in the city centre on Thursday to show how the controversial changes have already made them feel safer.

Members of the city’s ByCycle group called for more publicity on the updated code while sharing some of the near misses that had previously left them in danger while navigating Tayside roads.

Cyclist Alasdair Dutton.

Alasdair Dutton, 63, cycled from Almondbank outside Perth to attend the gathering.

He said: “If drivers give pedestrians and cyclists more space then there’s much less chance of accident.”

He said he has experienced several near misses: “I was going up Lochie Brae when a bus overtook me and pushed me onto the pavement.

“I’ve had a car do a u-turn in Riverside Drive in Dundee and I’ve gone over the bonnet.

“I’ve been pushed off a roundabout. There have been various incidents.”

How have road users reacted to the new Highway Code so far?

The changes effectively create a new hierarchy for road users, giving pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and others more protection.

Scores of drivers, however, have vented their frustration at the updated rules on social media.

Cyclists in Perth.

But improving road safety is key to promoting walking and cycling as alternatives to driving.

The Scottish Government has a target to reduce car use by 20% by 2030. That will drive down carbon emissions, improve people’s health and make town and city centres safer places.

Cyclist Gordon McFarlane

Gordon McFarlane, 71, from Kinross, said he has already sensed a change in attitudes, with drivers more willing to give way.

“It’s early days, but I have noticed that drivers are stopping and giving way when I’m crossing a side road.

“We’ve all had an experience where we’ve got a fright with a driver cutting in front of us or passing far too close.

“It’s so important that people are encouraged to cycle. A large proportion of people would be encouraged to cycle if they thought it was safer.”

‘I still don’t feel confident cycling in Perth’

Katherine Melville, 78, is ByCycle Secretary.

She said was an experienced cyclist, but she still did not feel confident cycling in Perth city centre.

She suggested the updated code was a step in the right direction.

“It is all a question of getting the word out there. All the cycling organisations are letting their members know.

“More can still be done to let drivers know.”

