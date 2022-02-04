Pervert Fife delivery driver banned from unsupervised contact with children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A perverted delivery driver who asked a lone female how much it would cost to have sex with her committed the offence due to stress, a court was told.

Gary McCool cornered the woman as she walked alone in Kinghorn and attempted to garner her sympathy by falsely claiming he had a brain tumour.

The following day the 40-year-old approached two different women in separate incidents in Lochgelly and made sexually obscene gestures at them.

Both women were with their children at the time.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard McCool was having unspecified issues with his neighbours at the time.

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said: “He attributes it (the offence) to stress to do with neighbours but he has accepted that the is not an acceptable way for stress to be managed.”

He said since the incidents before the court there had been no further offences committed.

Register and no contact with children

Sheriff Susan Duff told McCool: “You’ll understand why I describe your behaviour as concerning and not an acceptable way to behave.”

She placed the 40-year-old on a two-year supervision order with a number of conditions.

Among them McCool must have no unsupervised contact with under-18s and must have his home and employment approved by social workers.

Additionally, she ordered him to carry our 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Initial offence

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf had previously told the court McCool approached his first victim in broad daylight.

She said: “She became aware of a van that was driving slowly to keep with her speed.

“The accused was within and the passenger window was open.

“Through the window he told her she had a nice bum.

“She was embarrassed by it but thanked him.

“He said: ‘Look, I’m really sorry, I don’t usually say that but I’ve got a brain tumour and I’m going to die’.”

I’m sorry… I’ve got a brain tumour and I’m going to die” Accused McCool.

Ms Yousaf said McCool then offered the woman money in exchange for her phone number.

He also showed her the homeopathic treatment he claimed to be using for his “brain tumour” before making his sinister offer.

Ms Yousaf said: “The accused said: ‘How much would it be to have sex with you?’, saying he had £4,000 in the car.

“He asked how much for her to sit in his car and talk to him.

“She said it was not going to happen and he told her ‘It’s all right, I can’t get an erection’.

“She told him she was leaving and walked away.

“He drew alongside and asked her to flash.”

Further offences

Ms Yousaf said the following day, McCool made a lewd gesture at a second woman as she watched her child at a play park and made suggestive approaches to the third woman as she walked along the street with her dog and daughter.

McCool, of Cloanden Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted communicating indecently with the first woman on an unnamed road in Kinghorn on September 24 last year.

He further admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by making sexual gestures at two other women in two separate incidents in Lochgelly on the same day on September 25, 2020.