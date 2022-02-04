Pervert Fife delivery driver banned from unsupervised contact with children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pervert Fife delivery driver banned from unsupervised contact with children

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 4 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 4 2022, 9.43am
Gary McCool, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Gary McCool was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A perverted delivery driver who asked a lone female how much it would cost to have sex with her committed the offence due to stress, a court was told.

Gary McCool cornered the woman as she walked alone in Kinghorn and attempted to garner her sympathy by falsely claiming he had a brain tumour.

The following day the 40-year-old approached two different women in separate incidents in Lochgelly and made sexually obscene gestures at them.

Both women were with their children at the time.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard McCool was having unspecified issues with his neighbours at the time.

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said: “He attributes it (the offence) to stress to do with neighbours but he has accepted that the is not an acceptable way for stress to be managed.”

He said since the incidents before the court there had been no further offences committed.

Register and no contact with children

Sheriff Susan Duff told McCool: “You’ll understand why I describe your behaviour as concerning and not an acceptable way to behave.”

She placed the 40-year-old on a two-year supervision order with a number of conditions.

Among them McCool must have no unsupervised contact with under-18s and must have his home and employment approved by social workers.

Additionally, she ordered him to carry our 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Initial offence

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf had previously told the court McCool approached his first victim in broad daylight.

She said: “She became aware of a van that was driving slowly to keep with her speed.

“The accused was within and the passenger window was open.

“Through the window he told her she had a nice bum.

“She was embarrassed by it but thanked him.

“He said: ‘Look, I’m really sorry, I don’t usually say that but I’ve got a brain tumour and I’m going to die’.”

I’m sorry… I’ve got a brain tumour and I’m going to die”

Accused McCool.

 

Ms Yousaf said McCool then offered the woman money in exchange for her phone number.

He also showed her the homeopathic treatment he claimed to be using for his “brain tumour” before making his sinister offer.

Ms Yousaf said: “The accused said: ‘How much would it be to have sex with you?’, saying he had £4,000 in the car.

“He asked how much for her to sit in his car and talk to him.

“She said it was not going to happen and he told her ‘It’s all right, I can’t get an erection’.

“She told him she was leaving and walked away.

“He drew alongside and asked her to flash.”

Further offences

Ms Yousaf said the following day, McCool made a lewd gesture at a second woman as she watched her child at a play park and made suggestive approaches to the third woman as she walked along the street with her dog and daughter.

McCool, of Cloanden Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted communicating indecently with the first woman on an unnamed road in Kinghorn on September 24 last year.

He further admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by making sexual gestures at two other women in two separate incidents in Lochgelly on the same day on September 25, 2020.

