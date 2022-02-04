Interlinked smoke alarms: 80 elderly and disabled Fifers placed on waiting list as alarms and funding run out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eighty vulnerable Fifers are stuck on a waiting list for interlinked smoke alarms – despite a new law coming into force this week.

The Scottish Government scheme has been branded shambolic after alarms and the funding to fit them ran out.

Fife Care and Repair was granted £16,000 to fit the equipment in the homes of 87 elderly or disabled people in the region.

But just 37 were installed before the government-approved supplier ran out of stock.

The remaining 50 people, along with around 5,000 others across Scotland, will have to wait until additional alarms are sourced.

Kingdom Housing, which runs Fife’s care and repair scheme, hopes this will be within the next couple of weeks.

While there are enough funds left to fit the next 50 when they arrive, a further 31 households have now been identified as eligible to receive alarms.

But there is no guarantee there will be cash available for them.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said many vulnerable people had been left worried and upset by the situation.

“This is now law but nobody has ensured there were enough supplies to roll it out,” he said

“It’s chaotic.”

Waiting for extra funds for interlinked smoke alarms in Fife

Scotland is the first part of the UK to require all homeowners to fit interlinked smoke alarms.

New regulations came into force on Tuesday, meaning people must have alarms in the room where they spend most time, as well as the kitchen and hallway.

However, concerns have been raised over the cost for householders and shortages of alarms.

Installation is dependent on funding and not guaranteed.” Kingdom Housing spokesman.

The government has pledged extra money to help elderly and disabled people comply with the regulations.

A spokesman for Kingdom Housing confirmed they were still waiting to hear if they would receive further cash.

He said: “We have taken details of 31 households who are deemed eligible.

“We have advised these 31 that installation is dependent on funding and not guaranteed.”

‘It’s pretty shambolic’

Mr Rowley said he supported the principle of interlinked smoke alarms to make houses safe.

But he accused Scottish ministers of “poor, poor planning”.

“The money they’ve made available isn’t going far enough to help the people in most need,” he said.

“And they don’t have enough supplies to make sure people can get them.

“If you’re going to bring in a national scheme like this, you have to make sure all these things are in place.”

Mr Rowley’s office has been inundated with calls from people worried about the regulations.

“I spoke to a woman in her 80s who is willing to pay but can’t get anybody to fit the equipment for her,” he said.

“One guy told her it would be at least a month as he was struggling to get any alarms.

“It’s pretty shambolic.”

Extra Scottish Government funding

The Scottish Government has previously said householders will not be penalised if they didn’t meet the February 1 deadline.

Housing secretary Shona Robison said: “We would encourage all homeowners to install the alarms as soon as they are able – long life battery-powered interlinked alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones.

“We know that some homeowners may not be able to meet the cost of fitting the necessary alarms so had already provided £500,000 funding through Care and Repair Scotland to help elderly and disabled people.

“We’re now doubling this funding, taking our total support to help people install these alarms to £2 million.”