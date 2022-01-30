More funding available for vulnerable Scots as interlinked smoke alarm deadline looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New interlinked fire alarm laws come into force on Tuesday as the SNP confirmed they are increasing funding to help vulnerable Scots install the smoke detectors.

The government will give Care and Repair Scotland an extra £500,000 to help elderly and disabled homeowners comply with the rules with the February 1 deadline nearing.

Under the new laws, members of the public must have smoke censors in the room where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

Alarms must all be linked to each other so that if one heat detector goes off due to a fire, they all go off.

The new rules are being introduced by the Scottish Government in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London in 2017.

‘Mounting chaos’

Earlier this month the SNP were urged to get a grip on “mounting chaos” surrounding the scheme with fears it was turning into a “fiasco”.

Concerns had been raised over a lack of awareness over the regulations, costs for homeowners and even a possible shortage of necessary equipment.

It was estimated that it could cost up to £220 for Scots to implement the new fire alarm systems.

But the Scottish Government previously admitted householders would not be penalised if they failed to meet the February 1 deadline.

‘No one will be criminalised’

They said that the rules will “allow flexibility” and added that “no one will be criminalised if they need more time and there are no penalties for non-compliance”.

SNP ministers will be hoping that the fresh cash injection for the scheme can help increase uptake.

The government resisted calls to delay implementing the new regulations after holding back the fire laws last year due to Covid.

Housing secretary Shona Robison said: “We would encourage all homeowners to install the alarms as soon as they are able – long life battery-powered interlinked alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones.

“We know that some homeowners may not be able to meet the cost of fitting the necessary alarms so had already provided £500,000 funding through Care and Repair Scotland to help elderly and disabled people.

“We don’t want funding to be a barrier to this important work, which is why we’re now doubling this funding, taking our total support to help people install these alarms to £2 million.”

Scottish Labour welcomed the increased funding but warned much more was needed to ensure all Scots could comply with the legislation.

‘This will barely scratch the surface’

Housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said: “It’s good to hear that funding has been coughed up for this vital scheme, which has been running out of money up and down the country.

“The more people this scheme can help the better – but this will still barely scratch the surface of what is needed.

“The last round of funding was enough to help just one person for every ten eligible, so doubling it is hardly a job well done.

“The SNP must step up efforts to make sure everyone can afford these important upgrades and keep their homes safe.”