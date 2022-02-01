New smoke alarm rules come into force across Scotland despite criticism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has become the first part of the UK to require all homeowners to fit interlinked smoke alarms under new regulations.

From today, members of the public are required to have smoke alarms in the room where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and in hallways.

However, the Scottish Government was criticised for the “chaos” surrounding the introduction of the fire safety standards.

Concerns have been raised over a lack of awareness over the changes, costs for homeowners and shortages of alarms.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the legislation, which was introduced following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, will “save more lives”.

‘Not too late’

The Scottish Conservatives still hope to secure a re-think by making a “last ditch attempt to force a temporary halt to these rules”.

Miles Briggs, housing spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said it was “not too late for the SNP to see sense and delay their bungled alarms law at the 11th hour”.

He added: “Ordinary Scots shouldn’t be punished as a result of SNP incompetence.

“The SNP government must set a new deadline so that all households can meet the requirements in time.”

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman, said the chance to delay the policy had passed but urged the Scottish Government to do more to deliver it.

Extra money for installation

It was announced on Sunday that Care and Repair Scotland will be given an extra £500,000 to help elderly and disabled homeowners to comply with the new regulations.

Mr Griffin said “real support” must be given to the worst off, who “are about to be hit with hefty bills in the middle of a cost of living crisis”.

The alarms cost an average of £220 but will be more expensive if a tradesperson is required to fit the appliances.

He added: “I’m glad the SNP finally listened to Scottish Labour’s calls to increase funding for Care and Repair, but the pitiful funding provided so far still doesn’t come close to what’s needed.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, also called for more “active and urgent support” for homeowners to comply with the legislation.

He added: “Fire and carbon monoxide systems save many lives each year, this is why Scottish Liberal Democrats requested a formal grace period, to allow enough time for homeowners to meet the standards, receive proper financial support, and the problems that have accompanied the rollout are resolved.”

No penalties for non-compliance

The Scottish Government confirmed there will be no penalties for non-compliance and no one will be penalised if they need more time.

Insurers indicated that while they may ask whether your home has working fire alarms, they are “unlikely to ask whether the alarms meet this new standard”.

Ms Robison said: “One death from fire is one too many, but tragically last year alone 44 people died in house fires in Scotland.

“We would encourage all homeowners to install the alarms as soon as they are able – long life battery-powered interlinked alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones.”

The housing secretary added: “We are in discussions with Care and Repair to ensure support continues up to and beyond the 1 February deadline, so that elderly and disabled people can make this fire safety improvement.”