Covid Scotland: Do NHS staff have to get coronavirus jabs?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK government will decide in coming days whether to scrap plans to introduce mandatory Covid vaccines for NHS England staff.

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, announced plans in November that would force NHS employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid by April this year – or face dismissal.

Almost 80,000 NHS staff who have not yet had a first dose of the Covid vaccine will need to have it by Thursday to avoid losing their jobs, in England.

But what are the rules in Scotland? Do NHS and social care staff have to be fully vaccinated north of the border? And where else in the world has mandatory vaccines?

We’re answering all your questions on compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers in Scotland.

What are the Covid rules for healthcare workers in Scotland?

NHS staff working in GP practices, hospitals and other healthcare settings must follow the national workplace coronavirus rules.

This means wearing a PPE, regularly washing hands and workspaces, and socially distancing wherever possible.

Self-isolation rules for NHS staff are the same as those for the general public.

NHS staff should only return to work in the following circumstances:

On day seven to day 10 – once they’ve had two consecutive negative lateral flow tests (LFDs) taken 24 hours apart;

After day 10 – if they have not had two consecutive negative LFDs 24 hours apart by day 10, they should return to work on day 11. This is irrespective of LFD test results (they do not need to test after day 10);

Both points are conditional on not having had or currently having a fever (a

temperature of 37.8C degrees or above) within the previous 48 hours.

Where in the world are Covid vaccines mandatory?

While Scotland has opted not to make Covid vaccines compulsory for healthcare workers – and England is likely to scrap their plans – other countries are doing things differently.

In the US, an executive order requires all workers in healthcare settings that bill Medicaid or Medicare to be vaccinated – around 17 million healthcare employees.

Other countries making vaccines compulsory for health workers include Finland, France, Greece, New Zealand and Poland.

Other countries have gone one step further, either making or planning to make jabs mandatory for all adults.

These include Austria, Ecuador, Germany and Indonesia.

Will vaccines for health workers be mandatory in Scotland?

At the time of the UK government’s announcement in November, the Scottish government confirmed they did not have any plans to introduce compulsory vaccines for NHS and social care staff.

This was due to the large numbers of staff who have already taken up the invitation for their vaccines.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS and care staff in Scotland.

“Uptake rates are incredibly high amongst NHS and care staff in Scotland and we are deeply grateful for their efforts during the pandemic.”