Aberdeenshire MP’s common cause with rival Kate Forbes after double baby joy

Tory MP Andrew Bowie said he was “united” with the SNP’s Kate Forbes in “wanting a better future" for children, as they both announced they were about to be parents.
By Justin Bowie
February 9 2022, 3.14pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.42pm
Tory MP Andrew Bowie said he was "united" with the SNP's Kate Forbes in "wanting a better future" for children, as they both announced they were about to be parents.

Mr Bowie revealed on Tuesday morning he is set to become a dad for the first time with wife Maddie.

Hours later Scottish Government finance chief Ms Forbes confirmed she is having a baby with husband Alasdair MacLennan.

It means the senior SNP minister will become the first ever serving cabinet secretary to take maternity leave while in office.

Mr Bowie sent an emotional post on social media that night, writing how he believes politicians from both sides of the divide in Scotland are fighting for what they think is best.

He wrote: “So, today I and Kate Forbes announced we are both expecting children and it struck me that…whatever differences we have politically, we are far more united in wanting a better future for our children than anything that divides us.

“And surely that is a positive thing.”

Ms Forbes congratulated the north-east MP in a reply and said they would be able to compare the challenges of working while raising a young baby.

She said: “Big congrats Andrew – so delighted for your family.

“We can compare notes on surviving job + baby! Pass on best wishes to your other half.”

Mr Bowie shared that his wife was pregnant as he held up an X-ray scan next to his dog Winston.

‘Ecstatic’

He joked: “So, the dog is a little confused at the news of an expected new addition. Maddie and I however, are ecstatic.”

He was congratulated by former Scottish Tory boss Ruth Davidson and several rival SNP MPs.

Ms Forbes later wrote: “All being well, there will be a new addition to our family this summer.

“Pregnancy gets ever harder to hide in the public eye and so I’m delighted to be able to share the news!”

Responding to the announcement, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Congratulations to Kate Forbes and Ali. Lovely news!”

