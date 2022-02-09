Scottish budget: Cuts will have ‘catastrophic impact’ on Dundee and Angus College

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is being warned “eye-watering” budget cuts to colleges will have a “catastrophic impact” on Dundee and Angus College.

The warning comes as Ms Forbes prepares to push her Scottish budget plans through Holyrood on Thursday.

Scottish Labour says her proposals will lead to Dundee and Angus College losing 7% of its entire budget next year.

The party’s education spokesman Michael Marra says this will affect the college’s ability to offer students mental health support and help with digital access.

‘Serious impact’ on Dundee and Angus

Mr Marra wrote to further education minister Jamie Hepburn with his concerns.

He says the proposed budget will see £51.9 million stripped from colleges across Scotland.

That equates to a £3m cut to Dundee and Angus College, which is 7% of their entire budget.

In his letter, Mr Marra wrote: “Cumulative years of flat cash settlements – or real term cuts – have left the sector in a parlous position with incredibly difficult decisions to be made in the coming months.

I've today written to the Cabinet Secretary on behalf of the college sector, which finds itself in a perilous situation after years of cuts. On Thursday, SNP & Green MSPs will impose a further £51.9 million of cuts. They must be reversed. pic.twitter.com/PUdxAx7gpo — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) February 7, 2022

“This will have a very serious impact on economic development and skills provision in my region.

“The impact of these cuts will be severe – particularly on mental health and wellbeing services and digital inclusion.”

Appeal to good sense as last resort

Mr Marra added the college recently had an “excellent” performance, and works hard to tackle disadvantages in education.

Around a third of the college’s students come from areas of multiple deprivation, and around 1,500 school pupils are offered vocational training.

He added: “It is clear that the majority held by this nationalist coalition and the lack of any meaningful engagement from ministers with opposition parties mean that an appeal to good sense and compassion are the last remaining recourse.

“I believe it is reasonable that [Jamie Hepburn offers his] own explanation as to why colleges are set to suffer at the hands of your government at a time when they could not be more needed.

“A 7% cut to their budget this year will have a catastrophic impact.”

Colleges ‘vital’ to Covid-19 recovery

In response Mr Hepburn said: “Our colleges, universities and their staff are vital to our Covid-19 recovery and we recognise the importance of sustainable funding, not only to the stability of our institutions but also the learning experience and wellbeing of our students.

“Recent statistics show that despite the pandemic, our colleges delivered more full-time equivalent places in 2020/21 than the previous year.

“In our 2022/23 budget we will provide over £1.9 billion for Scotland’s universities and colleges – protecting their role in driving an inclusive economy, delivering high quality education and training for the future workforce.

“We know our colleges face significant financial challenges which have been exacerbated by the pandemic but we are working closely with them to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

“I will be discussing these issues with Simon Hewitt, the principal of Dundee and Angus College, at a scheduled meeting next week.”