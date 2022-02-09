Forth Ports: Dundee port owner acquires city crane company

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of Dundee Port has acquired crane firm OM Heavy Lift to offer a full service package for offshore renewables.

Forth Ports aims to enhance its ability to provide marine services, quayside infrastructure and land, and now heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

At the Port of Dundee, OM Heavy Lift operates the largest permanent quayside crane in the UK.

It also has a team of engineers with significant experience in heavy lift operations.

The firm has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors.

OM Heavy Lifts acquisition secures future

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond said the acquisition secures the firm a place in the offshore renewables sector following the recent announcement of ScotWind auction winners.

“We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero,” he said.

“The acquisition places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future.”

OM Heavy Lift will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee.

It will continue to be led by managing director Alex Fyfe. He will work with Forth Ports director of energy David Webster.

The managing director said it is an exciting new chapter for the firm.

“We have a strong relationship with the Forth Ports team that we look forward to developing further,” Mr Fyfe said.

Forth Ports preparing for the future

Previously senior port manager at Dundee Port, David Webster was appointed director of energy for Forth Ports in January.

He said the acquisition will allow the firm to expand its offering.

“With the OM Heavy Lift team coming on board, we can now offer a complete service solution for offshore renewables customers anywhere within our ports business in Scotland, from marine towage right through to quayside cranage and laydown land,” he said.

Founded in 196, Forth Ports is the UK’s third largest port operator.

It employs more than 1,100 staff and owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK.

They are Dundee on the Firth of Tay, six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy – and Tilbury on the Thames.

Within and around the Firths of Forth and Tay, the firm manages and operates 280 square miles of navigable waters.

This includes two specialised terminals for oil and gas export and it provides marine services such as towage and conservancy.