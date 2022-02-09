Forth Ports: Dundee port owner acquires city crane company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forth Ports: Dundee port owner acquires city crane company

By Maria Gran
February 9 2022, 3.43pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.21am
Managing director of OM Heavy Lift Alex Fyfe and director of energy at Forth Ports David Webster at the Port of Dundee.
The owner of Dundee Port has acquired crane firm OM Heavy Lift to offer a full service package for offshore renewables.

Forth Ports aims to enhance its ability to provide marine services, quayside infrastructure and land, and now heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

At the Port of Dundee, OM Heavy Lift operates the largest permanent quayside crane in the UK.

It also has a team of engineers with significant experience in heavy lift operations.

The firm has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors.

OM Heavy Lifts acquisition secures future

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond said the acquisition secures the firm a place in the offshore renewables sector following the recent announcement of ScotWind auction winners.

“We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero,” he said.

“The acquisition places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future.”

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond.

OM Heavy Lift will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee.

It will continue to be led by managing director Alex Fyfe. He will work with Forth Ports director of energy David Webster.

The managing director said it is an exciting new chapter for the firm.

“We have a strong relationship with the Forth Ports team that we look forward to developing further,” Mr Fyfe said.

Forth Ports preparing for the future

Previously senior port manager at Dundee Port, David Webster was appointed director of energy for Forth Ports in January.

He said the acquisition will allow the firm to expand its offering.

“With the OM Heavy Lift team coming on board, we can now offer a complete service solution for offshore renewables customers anywhere within our ports business in Scotland, from marine towage right through to quayside cranage and laydown land,” he said.

Forth Ports director of energy David Webster.

Founded in 196, Forth Ports is the UK’s third largest port operator.

It employs more than 1,100 staff and owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK.

They are Dundee on the Firth of Tay, six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy – and Tilbury on the Thames.

Within and around the Firths of Forth and Tay, the firm manages and operates 280 square miles of navigable waters.

This includes two specialised terminals for oil and gas export and it provides marine services such as towage and conservancy.

