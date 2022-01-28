Forth Ports: Port of Dundee owner makes trio of leadership appointments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forth Ports has announced three new leadership roles, including a promotion for Dundee Port’s senior port manager.

The firm that owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK has appointed David Webster as director of energy.

Mr Webster will retain his existing responsibilities as senior port manager for the ports of Dundee and Leith.

Forth Ports is currently constructing a £40m offshore renewables hub at Dundee Port.

In his new role, Mr Webster will be responsible for integrating Forth Ports’ energy team in Scotland with a view to building on Forth Ports’ strong market position in the energy sector, and in particular, offshore renewables.

Derek Knox has been appointed as the firm’s Scottish ports head of operations.

He will retain his responsibilities as senior port manager at the Port of Grangemouth – Scotland’s largest container port – and Forth Ports’ Fife ports.

Mr Knox will have strategic and operational responsibility for delivering quality performance and maximum efficiency across Forth Ports’ Scottish ports.

Ross McKissock has been appointed as director of unitised, responsible for integrating the commercial team on unitised container and trailer cargo across the group and growing volume.

Forth Ports focus on offshore renewables

Chief executive of Forth Ports Charles Hammond said: “These new senior positions come at a key time.

“We are focusing our business on the important areas of offshore renewables, containerised cargo and a resilient supply chain.

“We are investing significantly across the business in these areas including our bespoke renewables hubs in Leith and Dundee.

“I have worked with David, Derek and Ross for a number of years, and I am confident they will make an even stronger contribution to the continued development of Forth Ports in their new roles.”

Founded in 1967, Forth Ports is the UK’s third largest port operator.

It employs more than 1,100 staff and owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK.

They are Dundee on the Firth of Tay, six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy, and Tilbury on the Thames.

Within and around the Firths of Forth and Tay, Forth Ports manages and operates 280 square miles of navigable waters.

This includes two specialised terminals for oil and gas export and it provides marine services such as towage and conservancy.