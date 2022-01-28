Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Forth Ports: Port of Dundee owner makes trio of leadership appointments

By Maria Gran
January 28 2022, 7.14am Updated: January 28 2022, 9.21am
Forth Ports new director of energy David Webster and chief executive Charles Hammond.
Forth Ports new director of energy David Webster and chief executive Charles Hammond.

Forth Ports has announced three new leadership roles, including a promotion for Dundee Port’s senior port manager.

The firm that owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK has appointed David Webster as director of energy.

Mr Webster will retain his existing responsibilities as senior port manager for the ports of Dundee and Leith.

Forth Ports is currently constructing a £40m offshore renewables hub at Dundee Port.

In his new role, Mr Webster will be responsible for integrating Forth Ports’ energy team in Scotland with a view to building on Forth Ports’ strong market position in the energy sector, and in particular, offshore renewables.

Forth Ports director of energy and senior port manager David Webster.
Forth Ports director of energy and senior port manager David Webster.

Derek Knox has been appointed as the firm’s Scottish ports head of operations.

He will retain his responsibilities as senior port manager at the Port of Grangemouth – Scotland’s largest container port – and Forth Ports’ Fife ports.

Mr Knox will have strategic and operational responsibility for delivering quality performance and maximum efficiency across Forth Ports’ Scottish ports.

Ross McKissock has been appointed as director of unitised, responsible for integrating the commercial team on unitised container and trailer cargo across the group and growing volume.

Forth Ports focus on offshore renewables

Chief executive of Forth Ports Charles Hammond said: “These new senior positions come at a key time.

“We are focusing our business on the important areas of offshore renewables, containerised cargo and a resilient supply chain.

Chief executive of Forth Ports Charles Hammond.
Chief executive of Forth Ports Charles Hammond.

“We are investing significantly across the business in these areas including our bespoke renewables hubs in Leith and Dundee.

“I have worked with David, Derek and Ross for a number of years, and I am confident they will make an even stronger contribution to the continued development of Forth Ports in their new roles.”

Founded in 1967, Forth Ports is the UK’s third largest port operator.

It employs more than 1,100 staff and owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK.

They are Dundee on the Firth of Tay, six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy, and Tilbury on the Thames.

Within and around the Firths of Forth and Tay, Forth Ports manages and operates 280 square miles of navigable waters.

This includes two specialised terminals for oil and gas export and it provides marine services such as towage and conservancy.

