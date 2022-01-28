Arbroath FC Community Trust appoint first development manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath FC Community Trust have made a major signing by appointing their first development manager.

Ryan Beattie has taken up the key role for a group which has been a major success since being launched little over a year ago.

And he plans to build on that momentum – as well as the buzz around the Lichties’ challenge for the Scottish Premiership.

The dad-of-four grew up in Carnoustie but moved to Arbroath 11 years ago.

And he brings a wealth of experience with sporting bodies to the Trust as its first full-time employee.

Ryan, 37, said: “I was previously involved in sports development for Scottish Rugby.

“And I have come to this role from the Royal Yachting Association where I did club and centre development.”

‘Dad and lad’ connection to Trust

He revealed his five-year-old son opened his eyes to the good work the Trust is doing in the town.

“When he was five I came along last year because he wanted to try football,” said Ryan.

“The Trust is such a positive thing for the town.

“I am also chair of Inverbrothock Parent Group and our name is on the tops which the Trust have handed out to hundreds of youngsters because we wanted to support their work.

“A big thing for me is closing down barriers to football and I really want to see that happen even more in this role.

“The football club have also really bought into what the Trust is doing, and that is very exciting.”

“The impact on the community and the people of Arbroath has been incredible in such a short space of time.

“I’m excited to continue this incredible work alongside the coaches, volunteers and trustees, using the power of the badge to continue to change lives in Arbroath.”

Youth forum success

Trust chairwoman Shelley Hague said: “This marks the start of an exciting new phase for the Trust.

“It will see us growing the charity and increasing the support available for local people.

“We had high hopes when we started out.

“But I don’t think any of us expected it would be so successful in so many ways within this short time.”

A festive friends programme saw 80 Christmas hampers delivered locally.

Hundreds of youngsters attend its football academy.

And Gayfield was the setting for the first Andy’s Man Club male mental health support group in Angus.

It has also supported local dementia programmes.

And the Trust is now watching its youth forum take off.

Shelley said: “This involves kids from four to 18 and it is entirely led by them.

“They have now got support from Keep Scotland Beautiful to develop an environmental action plan for Arbroath, raising awareness on a range of issues.”

Lichties chairman Mike Caird is delighted to see Ryan take up the Trust role.

“We look forward to working with him to help continue the great work that the Trust are doing in the community during these exciting times for the club and the town,” he said.