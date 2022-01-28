Dundee mum’s struggle to find social events for single parent families inspired her own festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum has launched a special summer festival aimed at building a support community for single parents.

Mum-of-two Elaine Harris has founded Single Parent Festivals, a project which offers week-long holidays specifically for lone parent families.

The festival, which will take place over two weeks starting July 25, will be the first of its kind in the UK and and is inspired by Elaine’s own experience of being a single parent.

Elaine, who is mum to Nina, 8, and Faith, 4, said: “We love music and socialising but have sometimes struggled to find family-friendly events.

“After speaking to other single parents a lot of them admitted that they have not holidayed on their own before as they worried about being sat on their own while others were in groups. This is why the festival was born.”

Fun for all the family

The festival will be held at the Douglaswood Scout Centre, near Monikie, and activities will include a silent disco, tug-of-war and orienteering.

There will also be music performances and a camping area dedicated to parents with children with additional needs such as autism and ADHD.

Elaine explained: “It’s a place where people can come and their kids can play away to their heart’s content.

“A lot of these activities adults can get involved with too so the idea is that there is something for all ages.

“There will be also be reasonably priced food available day and night on site and the festival will cater to different dietary requirements.”

Millions of single parent families

According to the Office of National Statistics, there were 2.9 million lone parent families in the UK in 2020. This accounts for 14.7% of all families.

And it’s because of this, Elaine says, that there is a need for events like the Single Parent Festival which allow families to come together.

The 41-year-old said: “I’m on a lot of online groups and people are struggling emotionally (due to Covid).

“Everyone is in the same position so it’s easier for them to chat away and make friends at an event like this.

“The idea is that it will become a community and people will come back year-on-year.”

Originally from Forfar, Elaine is a former model and was a finalist in Top Model UK 2014.

She has also raised thousands for charity over the years through fundraising challenges, including embarking on an epic trip to Australia with no money.

For more information about Single Parent Festivals and how to book visit the website here.