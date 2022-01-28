New licensing laws ‘insulting’, say Perthshire holiday home owners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New licensing laws for short-term lets are “insulting”, according to Perthshire property owners now fearing for their future and the area’s popularity.

Moves to charge owners hundreds of pounds for licences to run their properties were introduced last week.

MSPs backed the introduction of regulation by 87 votes to 33.

But holiday let owners in Perthshire believe the move is “bad news” for the sector.

And they fear it could put people off visiting the area in the long term.

One long-time operator is concerned he may have to close with bookings still in the calendar.

It comes after similar concerns were voiced in Fife.

There, a holiday home owner accused parliament of disregarding the views of the tourism sector.

And those sentiments are now being expressed in other parts of Courier country.

‘I now have to live with the threat of being closed’

David Smythe has run his business, Cloag Farm Cottages in Methven, for more than three decades.

He says the new laws will be costly and not in the best interests of his business.

“The new licensing scheme will be a significant extra cost,” David said.

“Although we are not sure about the level or method of calculation of fees, the scheme is to be self-supporting.

“So all costs will be met by businesses being licensed.

“This will not benefit my business as it is completely compliant and it won’t benefit my visitors or my community.

“It is especially insulting for me to prove that I am a fit and proper person to run my business after 32 years.

“It comes at a time of tourism recovery, and the Scottish Government should not be burdening tourism businesses unnecessarily.

“One of the greatest burdens after the cost and inspection hassle is the uncertainty of renewal.

“I have bookings stretching ahead, usually linked to weddings or as part of a well-planned international itinerary in pre-Covid days.

“I now have to live with the threat of being closed with live bookings to fulfil.”

Impact on tourism

And Anglea Penfold of Highland Perthshire Holiday Homes, Aberfeldy fears the new laws could have a detrimental impact on the area.

She says most holiday lets in the area started out as family homes.

But they grew into tourist accommodations when families’ circumstances and needs changed.

And she has warned families may have to step away from offering holiday homes in what would be a blow for tourism.

She said: “In my opinion, the license is really bad news for the self-catering sector in Scotland.

“If the new licensing requirements are too onerous, people will simply stop letting and go back to using their homes just for themselves.

“The result is the property could sit for months at a time unused.

“Local jobs will be lost and local businesses will suffer.

“The number of visitors to the area would drop and the knock-on effect would be detrimental to the town which relies on tourism.

“There are dozens of small, independent business in the Aberfeldy area who are reliant on tourism and could potentially not survive if visitor numbers reduce.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

In response to the concerns, the Scottish Government says the move will “address” any safety concerns from the wider community.

A spokesperson said: “Short-term lets bring benefits to hosts, visitors and the Scottish economy.

“However, regulation is vital to address safety concerns and to balance the needs of local communities, including significant concerns from residents such as noise, antisocial behaviour and the supply of housing in some areas.

“Our licensing scheme will allow local authorities and communities to take action to manage issues more effectively, without unduly curtailing the many benefits of short-term lets to hosts, visitors and the economy.”

They say “indicative average fees” are estimated to be around £436 to cover a three year licence.