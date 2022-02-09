Dunfermline prospect tipped for ‘massive future’ after penning new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline prospect tipped for ‘massive future’ after penning new contract

By Alan Temple
February 9 2022, 4.30pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.49pm
New deal: Fenton
New deal: Fenton

Dunfermline boss John Hughes is adamant starlet Miller Fenton has a ‘massive future’ at East End Park.

Fenton, 18, has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 after impressing the Pars boss in recent months.

A graduate of the Fife Elite Football Academy, the highly-rated left-back made his Dunfermline debut in a comprehensive 5-1 win over Dumbarton earlier this season.

Fenton also gained first-team experience during a loan stint with East Fife last term, turning out seven times for the Methil men between March and May.

And, while Josh Edwards has the left-back berth at Dunfermline sewn up for the moment, Hughes has tipped the teenager for the top.

“We’re delighted Miller has signed his new contract,” said Hughes. “I think he’s got a massive future in front of him.

“He comes into the same category as those other young ones [Matty Todd, Paul Allan, Lewis McCann]. They are the lifeblood and the future of the club.

“Miller is big in stature and he’s got a sweet left foot. Everybody’s looking for that.

“He can play left centre-half, left-back and he has come on leaps and bounds this year. That’s just from being on the first-team training pitch.”

Loan deal imminent

Dunfermline are now actively seeking a loan deal for Fenton.

A potential switch to Gala Fairydean Rovers was scuppered due to the Lowland League outfit hitting their maximum number of permitted loanees.

Highly-rated: Fenton made his Dunfermline debut last July, still aged 17

That could be revisited should any of those players depart Netherdale.

Hughes also confirmed there are a ‘couple’ of other options for Fenton, with the Pars boss steadfast in his belief that regular action is now crucial.

He added: “The next step has to be getting him out on loan. Miller’s signed his contract and it’s important he gets game-time now.”

Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]