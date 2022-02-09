Dunfermline prospect tipped for ‘massive future’ after penning new contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline boss John Hughes is adamant starlet Miller Fenton has a ‘massive future’ at East End Park.

Fenton, 18, has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 after impressing the Pars boss in recent months.

A graduate of the Fife Elite Football Academy, the highly-rated left-back made his Dunfermline debut in a comprehensive 5-1 win over Dumbarton earlier this season.

Fenton also gained first-team experience during a loan stint with East Fife last term, turning out seven times for the Methil men between March and May.

And, while Josh Edwards has the left-back berth at Dunfermline sewn up for the moment, Hughes has tipped the teenager for the top.

“We’re delighted Miller has signed his new contract,” said Hughes. “I think he’s got a massive future in front of him.

“He comes into the same category as those other young ones [Matty Todd, Paul Allan, Lewis McCann]. They are the lifeblood and the future of the club.

“Miller is big in stature and he’s got a sweet left foot. Everybody’s looking for that.

“He can play left centre-half, left-back and he has come on leaps and bounds this year. That’s just from being on the first-team training pitch.”

Loan deal imminent

Dunfermline are now actively seeking a loan deal for Fenton.

A potential switch to Gala Fairydean Rovers was scuppered due to the Lowland League outfit hitting their maximum number of permitted loanees.

That could be revisited should any of those players depart Netherdale.

Hughes also confirmed there are a ‘couple’ of other options for Fenton, with the Pars boss steadfast in his belief that regular action is now crucial.

He added: “The next step has to be getting him out on loan. Miller’s signed his contract and it’s important he gets game-time now.”