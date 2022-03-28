Dundee City Council urged to finally lodge bid for Westminster cash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee City Council is being urged to finally lodge a bid for cash from the UK Government’s newly reopened Levelling Up Fund after a row erupted over its past failure to apply for the money.

It emerged last month that the local authority had not put itself forward for the financial help, despite the area being considered a high priority for support.

Local councils in Scotland are entitled to bid for up to £20 million from the fund for each parliamentary constituency in their area.

They can also apply for a grant for a further transport-related project, with funding ranging from £20m to £50m for those considered “strategically significant”.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden said people and businesses across Dundee would be “keen to see some action from the council” now that the second phase of the fund was open to bids.

‘Right the wrongs’

“Many were extremely disappointed that no bid was made first time around,” he said.

“The UK Government felt Dundee was a priority area that needed the cash, but the council clearly thought differently.

“They can right the wrongs of that decision by submitting a detailed and compelling bid now.”

The Tory MSP added: “If successful, the money could really make a notable difference for the city, especially at a time when there are so many other economic challenges.

“I stand by to offer my support in any way I can.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has described Mr Golden’s criticisms of the authority as “baseless and factually inaccurate”.

The pair are due to meet next month to discuss the dispute.

Mr Alexander said: “It is incredibly disappointing that he continues to peddle the same false lines.

“Dundee has a four-year period to submit the best bids possible and that is what we have always planned to do.

“Our priority is submitting bids that are significant in impact and likely to succeed.

“If he is keen to support, he can ask why Dundee is not a priority for the UK community renewal fund.

‘Peddling mistruths’

“We were excluded from the 100 locations given priority status despite our underlying challenges.”

The SNP councillor added: “The other thing Mr Golden could do to help is to step away from the keyboard and stop peddling mistruths.

“I look forward to meeting with him in person and explaining how his approach is damaging our opportunity.”