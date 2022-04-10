Could 16 and 17 year olds soon become MSPs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Could 16 and 17 year olds soon become MSPs?

By Rachel Amery
April 10 2022, 3.14pm Updated: April 10 2022, 4.08pm
Could 16 and 17 year olds soon be at parliament?
Could 16 and 17 year olds soon be at parliament?

Scotland could soon have the youngest parliamentarians in the entire world.

The SNP is looking to extend the right to stand for election to all those entitled to vote, lowering the age limit for candidacy from 18 to 16.

Currently Scots can vote in Holyrood and local council elections from the age of 16, while voting for Westminster and English councils is 18 – also the minimum age for standing for office.

However this could soon change, meaning the council elections on May 5 may be the last where 16 and 17 year olds cannot be on the ballot sheet.

Young people have ‘so much’ to contribute

Emma Roddick became Holyrood’s youngest MSP when she was elected to the Highlands and Islands region last year at the age of 24.

Prior to that, she had been a Highland councillor for two years.

She said she supports the move as it would create a “more diverse, representative” parliament.

Emma Roddick MSP

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Roddick said: “Young people have so much to contribute to our politics and, more than that, they have the biggest stake in ensuring we make the right decisions for their future, as we saw only a few months ago at COP26.

“We are all served better by more diverse, representative parliaments and councils so bringing the age of elected members to the same as voters is completely logical.”

Likelihood of young people being elected

The UK does not have a strong tradition of electing younger people to parliament.

Mhairi Black became the youngest MP to be elected to Westminster since the 1832 Reform Act in 2015 at the age of just 20.

And you would need to go all the way back to the 18th century to find an MP in their 20s.

William Pitt the Younger became an MP at the age of 21 in 1781 and in December 1783 became the UK’s youngest prime minister at the age of just 24.

Should Scotland introduce this lower age limit, it would be in stark contrast to a lot of other countries.

In Italy for example, the president must be at least 50, and at least 45 in China and Singapore.

Meanwhile in the US presidents must be over the age of 35, senators 30, and representatives 25 – the current US President Joe Biden is 79.

Scottish council election: What does a local authority do, and where does my tax get spent?

