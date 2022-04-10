WATCH: First ever live footage of a wild eaglet hatching captured in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: First ever live footage of a wild eaglet hatching captured in UK

By Amie Flett
April 10 2022, 3.15pm
The eaglet hatching was live streamed to the RSPB Abernethy nature reserve.
The first ever footage of an eaglet hatching in the UK was captured through a live streamed video on Friday evening.

The live feed was streamed directly to The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Abernethy nature reserve for visitors to enjoy in the moment.

The eggs of two white-tailed eagles were first spotted in a nest in the Cairngorms last Thursday before the first egg hatched on Friday evening.

The hatching was streamed live to the Loch Garten Nature Centre by a hidden camera on a stick three metres away from the nest – the first time this method has ever been used in the UK.

Hatching!

Here is the historic footage of the eaglet emerging from the egg last night! This is the first time a wild white-tailed eagle hatching has been witnessed like this in the UK!We are so thrilled for our pair of eagles, Shona and Finn, and for all the visitors that have been able to watch live footage of the family throughout the day today. What will we see tomorrow?Footage with thanks to Wildlife Windows, with support from the European Regional Development Fund and NatureScot.

Posted by RSPB Loch Garten, Abernethy on Saturday, 9 April 2022

Fergus Cumberland, Visitor Experience Manager for RSPB Scotland, said, “The response to the eagles from the public has been one of excitement and anticipation.

“The true character and personalities of these birds are on full display for the public to experience and it is a wonder to watch it all unfold.

“Now to see that they’ve hatched their first chick is incredible. We feel so privileged to have been able to witness such a special moment.”

Britain’s largest bird of prey

White-tailed eagles, who are also known as sea eagles, have a wingspan of 2.5 making them Britain’s largest bird of prey.

In 1918, they were driven to extinction in Scotland before birds from Scandinavia were re-introduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975.

The newly hatched chick is a descendant of these re-introduced birds, who now spread all across Scotland.

White-tailed eagle.

After hatching, white-tailed eaglets usually don’t fly the nest for around 12 weeks and tend to remain close to the nest and their offspring throughout autumn before seeking their own territory.

Jess Tomes, Abernethy Site Manager for People at RSPB Scotland, said: “The next two weeks are critical for this young eagle as they are unable to regulate their own body temperature for the first few days and are totally dependent on their parents to shelter them from the worst of a Cairngorms spring.

“It’ll be a very tense time for all watching but we welcome everybody to visit us at the Nature Centre and experience these incredible moments.”

White-tailed eagle and it’s nest of eggs.

To avoid disturbance of the birds, the exact location of the nest has not been disclosed to the public.

Visitors to RSPB Scotland’s Loch Garten Nature Centre can view the live feed daily throughout the spring and summer.

