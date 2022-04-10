Calls for health secretary to step in and save Ryehill Medical Practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Calls for health secretary to step in and save Ryehill Medical Practice

By Rachel Amery
April 10 2022, 3.56pm Updated: April 10 2022, 5.36pm
From left Councillor Fraser Macpherson, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP and Michael Crichton
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is being urged to step in and stop the closure of Ryehill Medical Practice in Dundee.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was out visiting the health centre as part of the campaign trail ahead of the council elections on May 5.

During his visit he set out the Lib Dems’ manifesto pledges for health, and said he has asked the health secretary to step in and look at having NHS Tayside take over the running of the health centre.

Ryehill Medical Practice is due to permanently close on June 30 due to a national shortage of GPs.

Centre closure ‘not good enough’

Speaking at his visit to Ryehill Medical Practice Mr Cole-Hamilton set out his party’s election pledges on health.

These pledges include having a mental health first aider in local authority workplaces, bringing in more school counsellors and mental health practitioners to GP surgeries, and increasing support for those suffering from long Covid.

He said: “Two years of Covid-19 and 15 years of SNP mismanagement have taken their toll on our NHS.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have a rich history of investing in Scotland’s health, introducing free dental and eye checks, free personal care and recently winning £120 million more for mental health.

“On the SNP’s watch targets are being missed, staff are demoralised and sites such as the Ryehill Health Centre are threatened with closure.

“That’s not good enough.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will champion the importance of local health services capable of providing physical and mental support to those who need it.

“Communities need new hope.

“They will only get that with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”

Thousands of patients affected as Dundee’s Ryehill Medical Practice to close

