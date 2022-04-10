Calls for health secretary to step in and save Ryehill Medical Practice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is being urged to step in and stop the closure of Ryehill Medical Practice in Dundee.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was out visiting the health centre as part of the campaign trail ahead of the council elections on May 5.

During his visit he set out the Lib Dems’ manifesto pledges for health, and said he has asked the health secretary to step in and look at having NHS Tayside take over the running of the health centre.

Ryehill Medical Practice is due to permanently close on June 30 due to a national shortage of GPs.

Centre closure ‘not good enough’

Speaking at his visit to Ryehill Medical Practice Mr Cole-Hamilton set out his party’s election pledges on health.

These pledges include having a mental health first aider in local authority workplaces, bringing in more school counsellors and mental health practitioners to GP surgeries, and increasing support for those suffering from long Covid.

He said: “Two years of Covid-19 and 15 years of SNP mismanagement have taken their toll on our NHS.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have a rich history of investing in Scotland’s health, introducing free dental and eye checks, free personal care and recently winning £120 million more for mental health.

“On the SNP’s watch targets are being missed, staff are demoralised and sites such as the Ryehill Health Centre are threatened with closure.

“That’s not good enough.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will champion the importance of local health services capable of providing physical and mental support to those who need it.

“Communities need new hope.

“They will only get that with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”